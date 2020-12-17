Crocodiles, Gila monsters, monkeys and more legally sold in British pet shops new World Animal Protection report shows

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over a hundred thousand wild animals including crocodiles, monkeys, sugar gliders (small mammals) and Gila monsters (venomous lizards) are being legally sold in pet shops across the UK despite being unsuitable pets, according to a new report from global animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection.

The study used data obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to UK local authorities, on licences to sell animals as pets in the UK. It found nearly 2000 pet traders licensed by 283 different councils had permission to sell shockingly high numbers of wild (i.e., non-domesticated) species, otherwise known as 'exotic pets.'

Licenses indicated that the maximum numbers of exotic pets permitted for sale in the UK at any one time included at least 64,810 reptiles, 54,634 amphibians, 23,507 birds and 6,479 mammals. Some local authorities failed to provide licensing information, so these numbers under-represent the true scale of wild animals for sale at pet shops across the UK.

The license data also revealed the shocking diversity of wild animals for sale in pet shops, including dangerous wild animals, endangered species and species known to be highly susceptible to serious welfare problems in captivity. Whilst owners are required to obtain a license to keep dangerous wild animals, the vast majority of exotic pets can be kept without any sort of license at all.

Some of the dangerous wild animals permitted for sale include:

Venomous snakes such as pit vipers (Crotalinae), a subfamily containing 190 species, many of which are capable of inflicting fatal bites on humans, making it very challenging to look after appropriately or access veterinary care.

Venomous lizards including Gila monsters, strong quick animals which grow up to 50cm long and can inflict excruciating bites due to neurotoxins which can cause respiratory failure.

Crocodilians such as Caimans, even Dwarf species grow to 1.5- 2m long and pose a serious risk of injury due to aggressive behaviour. Difficulty in handling, very specific environmental needs and a lack of knowledge of captive care requirements mean they are at a high risk of neglect.

Carnivorous mammals including African civets, solitary, nocturnal, and primarily tree-dwelling predators that feed on rodents, lizards, snakes and frogs. Noise and social interaction have negative impacts on their welfare and they frequently suffer from poor diet and housing in captivity.

Some wild animals permitted for sale that are particularly susceptible to serious welfare problems in captivity include:

Sugar gliders, small nocturnal marsupials that can glide up to 45m between trees in the wild and live in large family groups in tree nests. Highly prone to anxiety from lack of exercise and inappropriate housing and disorders related to poor nutrition in captivity.

African pygmy hedgehogs, insectivorous, nocturnal mammals who live in a range of savannah and semi-arid habitats and are highly active at night. It is very challenging to meet their welfare needs for adequate space, exercise and appropriate diet leading to a range of conditions including obesity and skeletal disease.

Primates including marmosets, highly intelligent, social animals with complicated welfare needs that can't be met in a home environment. Frequently suffer intense stress from boredom and metabolic bone disease from poor diet and lack of UV light.

The exotic pet trade involves enormous risks to animal welfare at every stage, from capture or breeding, to being sold, transported and kept in captivity. Captivity limits the natural behaviour of wild animals and places their mental and physical wellbeing at risk. Exotic pets often lack adequate shelter, nutrition, space to roam, and an appropriate environment to maintain their health. The Government intends to bring forward legislation to ban the keeping of primates as pets next year, but this will be the first species of exotic pet banned on welfare grounds.

Peter Kemple Hardy, World Animal Protection, Wildlife Campaign Manager said, "The scope and scale of wildlife for sale to the British public on our high streets is truly shocking. Wild animals have complex environmental, social and behavioural needs which cannot easily be met by pet owners. These animals do not belong in our homes. We know that exotic pet owners are often motivated by a love of animals, but the reality is that for a wild animal, even with the best intentions, a life in captivity becomes a life sentence."

Previous research by World Animal Protection found that the UK imported more than 3.4 million wild animals over a five-year period (2014-18) for commercial purposes, including the exotic pet trade. Imported wild animals originated from 90 countries around the world, including regions identified as emerging disease hot spots, highlighting how the global wildlife trade represents a significant risk to public health.

World Animal Protection has called on G20 leaders to ban the global wildlife trade and urges consumers to never buy an exotic pet, and if they already own one, commit to not replacing them in the future.

The research took place between May and September 2019 and can be read in full here

Images available here

Table 1

Break down of maximum numbers of exotic pets permitted for sale in each region at any one time according to licence details supplied by local authorities. Some local authorities failed to provide licensing information, so these numbers under-represent the true scale of wild animals for sale at pet shops.

Region Amphibian Bird Mammal Reptile Total East Midlands 13177 1993 1196 7931 24297 East of England 2382 2027 797 4425 9631 North East 1009 620 293 2366 4288 North West 1485 1861 382 4279 8007 Scotland 975 999 248 1379 3601 South East 14728 4792 1215 24928 45663 South West 3393 3902 443 6375 14113 Wales 2251 1518 673 3317 7759 West Midlands 12972 2487 693 5543 21695 Yorkshire and The Humber 2262 3308 539 4267 10376

Table 2

Selection of less common exotic pets and where pet shops are licensed to sell them

Species Where vendors are licensed to sell them Chipmunk Babergh, Caerphilly, Coventry, Dacorum, Daventry, East Lindsey, East Suffolk, Enfield, Isle of Anglesey, Lancaster, Leeds city, Lewisham, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Selby, stoke on Trent, Stratford on Avon, Tamworth, Telford and Wrekin, Thanet, Walsall, Wirral, Wrexham, Herefordshire, Wiltshire Sugar glider Stoke on Trent, Welwyn Hatfield, Torbay, West Lothian, St Edmundsbury, Herefordshire, Bridgend, Cheshire West and Chester, Dacorum, Denbighshire, Forest of Dean, Isle of Wight, Leeds City, Mansfield African pygmy hedgehogs Leeds City, Monmouthshire, North Tyneside, Northampton, Taunton Dean, Stoke on Trent, Wakefield, Welwyn Hatfield, west Lothian, St Edmundsbury, Wychavon, Herefordshire, Isle of Wight, Leeds City, Barrow, Wiltshire, Worthing, Aberdeen City, Ashfield, Bridgend, Central Bedfordshire, Cheshire West and Chester, Dacorum, Darlington, Daventry, Denbighshire, Durham, Edinburgh, Epping Forest, Fife, Forest of Dean, Glasgow City Marmosets Babergh, Cheshire West and Chester, South Gloucestershire, Stoke on Trent Primates Durham, Thurrock Caiman Hyndburn, Isle of Wight, Stoke on Trent Foxes South Gloucestershire, Stoke on Trent, Blaby Mongoose Stoke on Trent Monitor lizards Tower Hamlets, Wirral, Aberdeen City Tenrecs Calderdale, Blaby, Forest of Dean, Isle of Wight, Mansfield African civets Forest of Dean, Stoke on Trent Asian short-clawed otters Forest of Dean Coati Mundi South Gloucestershire Dwarf Caiman Crocodile Stoke on Trent Fossa Stoke on Trent Gila monsters Fenland Java sparrow Wirral Opossums Mansfield, Medway Polecats Leeds City Possums Stoke on Trent, Isle of Wight Raccoon dogs South Gloucestershire Ring-tailed lemurs Forest of Dean Tayra Forest of Dean West African large spotted Genets Forest of Dean, Stoke on Trent West African Dwarf Crocodiles Neath Port Talbot Meerkat Stoke on Trent, Mansfield, Blaby

World Animal Protection seeks to create a world where animal welfare matters, and animal cruelty has ended. Active in more than 50 countries, we work directly with animals and with the people and organisations that can ensure animals are treated with respect and compassion.