17.12.2020 01:01:00
Crocodiles, Gila monsters, monkeys and more legally sold in British pet shops new World Animal Protection report shows
LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over a hundred thousand wild animals including crocodiles, monkeys, sugar gliders (small mammals) and Gila monsters (venomous lizards) are being legally sold in pet shops across the UK despite being unsuitable pets, according to a new report from global animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection.
The study used data obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to UK local authorities, on licences to sell animals as pets in the UK. It found nearly 2000 pet traders licensed by 283 different councils had permission to sell shockingly high numbers of wild (i.e., non-domesticated) species, otherwise known as 'exotic pets.'
Licenses indicated that the maximum numbers of exotic pets permitted for sale in the UK at any one time included at least 64,810 reptiles, 54,634 amphibians, 23,507 birds and 6,479 mammals. Some local authorities failed to provide licensing information, so these numbers under-represent the true scale of wild animals for sale at pet shops across the UK.
The license data also revealed the shocking diversity of wild animals for sale in pet shops, including dangerous wild animals, endangered species and species known to be highly susceptible to serious welfare problems in captivity. Whilst owners are required to obtain a license to keep dangerous wild animals, the vast majority of exotic pets can be kept without any sort of license at all.
Some of the dangerous wild animals permitted for sale include:
- Venomous snakes such as pit vipers (Crotalinae), a subfamily containing 190 species, many of which are capable of inflicting fatal bites on humans, making it very challenging to look after appropriately or access veterinary care.
- Venomous lizards including Gila monsters, strong quick animals which grow up to 50cm long and can inflict excruciating bites due to neurotoxins which can cause respiratory failure.
- Crocodilians such as Caimans, even Dwarf species grow to 1.5-2m long and pose a serious risk of injury due to aggressive behaviour. Difficulty in handling, very specific environmental needs and a lack of knowledge of captive care requirements mean they are at a high risk of neglect.
- Carnivorous mammals including African civets, solitary, nocturnal, and primarily tree-dwelling predators that feed on rodents, lizards, snakes and frogs. Noise and social interaction have negative impacts on their welfare and they frequently suffer from poor diet and housing in captivity.
Some wild animals permitted for sale that are particularly susceptible to serious welfare problems in captivity include:
- Sugar gliders, small nocturnal marsupials that can glide up to 45m between trees in the wild and live in large family groups in tree nests. Highly prone to anxiety from lack of exercise and inappropriate housing and disorders related to poor nutrition in captivity.
- African pygmy hedgehogs, insectivorous, nocturnal mammals who live in a range of savannah and semi-arid habitats and are highly active at night. It is very challenging to meet their welfare needs for adequate space, exercise and appropriate diet leading to a range of conditions including obesity and skeletal disease.
- Primates including marmosets, highly intelligent, social animals with complicated welfare needs that can't be met in a home environment. Frequently suffer intense stress from boredom and metabolic bone disease from poor diet and lack of UV light.
The exotic pet trade involves enormous risks to animal welfare at every stage, from capture or breeding, to being sold, transported and kept in captivity. Captivity limits the natural behaviour of wild animals and places their mental and physical wellbeing at risk. Exotic pets often lack adequate shelter, nutrition, space to roam, and an appropriate environment to maintain their health. The Government intends to bring forward legislation to ban the keeping of primates as pets next year, but this will be the first species of exotic pet banned on welfare grounds.
Peter Kemple Hardy, World Animal Protection, Wildlife Campaign Manager said, "The scope and scale of wildlife for sale to the British public on our high streets is truly shocking. Wild animals have complex environmental, social and behavioural needs which cannot easily be met by pet owners. These animals do not belong in our homes. We know that exotic pet owners are often motivated by a love of animals, but the reality is that for a wild animal, even with the best intentions, a life in captivity becomes a life sentence."
Previous research by World Animal Protection found that the UK imported more than 3.4 million wild animals over a five-year period (2014-18) for commercial purposes, including the exotic pet trade. Imported wild animals originated from 90 countries around the world, including regions identified as emerging disease hot spots, highlighting how the global wildlife trade represents a significant risk to public health.
World Animal Protection has called on G20 leaders to ban the global wildlife trade and urges consumers to never buy an exotic pet, and if they already own one, commit to not replacing them in the future.
Notes to editor
- The research took place between May and September 2019and can be read in full here
- Images available here
Table 1
Break down of maximum numbers of exotic pets permitted for sale in each region at any one time according to licence details supplied by local authorities. Some local authorities failed to provide licensing information, so these numbers under-represent the true scale of wild animals for sale at pet shops.
Region
Amphibian
Bird
Mammal
Reptile
Total
East Midlands
13177
1993
1196
7931
24297
East of England
2382
2027
797
4425
9631
North East
1009
620
293
2366
4288
North West
1485
1861
382
4279
8007
Scotland
975
999
248
1379
3601
South East
14728
4792
1215
24928
45663
South West
3393
3902
443
6375
14113
Wales
2251
1518
673
3317
7759
West Midlands
12972
2487
693
5543
21695
Yorkshire and The Humber
2262
3308
539
4267
10376
Table 2
Selection of less common exotic pets and where pet shops are licensed to sell them
Species
Where vendors are licensed to sell them
Chipmunk
Babergh, Caerphilly, Coventry, Dacorum, Daventry, East Lindsey, East Suffolk, Enfield, Isle of Anglesey, Lancaster, Leeds city, Lewisham, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Selby, stoke on Trent, Stratford on Avon, Tamworth, Telford and Wrekin, Thanet, Walsall, Wirral, Wrexham, Herefordshire, Wiltshire
Sugar glider
Stoke on Trent, Welwyn Hatfield, Torbay, West Lothian, St Edmundsbury, Herefordshire, Bridgend, Cheshire West and Chester, Dacorum, Denbighshire, Forest of Dean, Isle of Wight, Leeds City, Mansfield
African pygmy hedgehogs
Leeds City, Monmouthshire, North Tyneside, Northampton, Taunton Dean, Stoke on Trent, Wakefield, Welwyn Hatfield, west Lothian, St Edmundsbury, Wychavon, Herefordshire, Isle of Wight, Leeds City, Barrow, Wiltshire, Worthing, Aberdeen City, Ashfield, Bridgend, Central Bedfordshire, Cheshire West and Chester, Dacorum, Darlington, Daventry, Denbighshire, Durham, Edinburgh, Epping Forest, Fife, Forest of Dean, Glasgow City
Marmosets
Babergh, Cheshire West and Chester, South Gloucestershire, Stoke on Trent
Primates
Durham, Thurrock
Caiman
Hyndburn, Isle of Wight, Stoke on Trent
Foxes
South Gloucestershire, Stoke on Trent, Blaby
Mongoose
Stoke on Trent
Monitor lizards
Tower Hamlets, Wirral, Aberdeen City
Tenrecs
Calderdale, Blaby, Forest of Dean, Isle of Wight, Mansfield
African civets
Forest of Dean, Stoke on Trent
Asian short-clawed otters
Forest of Dean
Coati Mundi
South Gloucestershire
Dwarf Caiman Crocodile
Stoke on Trent
Fossa
Stoke on Trent
Gila monsters
Fenland
Java sparrow
Wirral
Opossums
Mansfield, Medway
Polecats
Leeds City
Possums
Stoke on Trent, Isle of Wight
Raccoon dogs
South Gloucestershire
Ring-tailed lemurs
Forest of Dean
Tayra
Forest of Dean
West African large spotted Genets
Forest of Dean, Stoke on Trent
West African Dwarf Crocodiles
Neath Port Talbot
Meerkat
Stoke on Trent, Mansfield, Blaby
