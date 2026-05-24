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CROCS Aktie

CROCS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0HM52 / ISIN: US2270461096

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24.05.2026 21:25:00

Crocs Core Brand Generates Plenty of Cash Flow, but HeyDude Continues to Struggle

A highly recognizable brand trading at 7 times forward earnings is rare. For Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), that valuation is tied directly to the struggles of its HeyDude brand. The segment's revenue fell 12% in the first quarter, continuing a trend that forced the company to take a $737 million impairment charge last year.With HeyDude accounting for 18% of total revenue, the market's focus is understandable. The shoe brand's wholesale channel has been a disaster, and its gross margins trail Crocs by 15 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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