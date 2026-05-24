CROCS Aktie
WKN DE: A0HM52 / ISIN: US2270461096
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24.05.2026 21:25:00
Crocs Core Brand Generates Plenty of Cash Flow, but HeyDude Continues to Struggle
A highly recognizable brand trading at 7 times forward earnings is rare. For Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), that valuation is tied directly to the struggles of its HeyDude brand. The segment's revenue fell 12% in the first quarter, continuing a trend that forced the company to take a $737 million impairment charge last year.With HeyDude accounting for 18% of total revenue, the market's focus is understandable. The shoe brand's wholesale channel has been a disaster, and its gross margins trail Crocs by 15 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CROCS Inc.
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29.04.26
|Ausblick: CROCS zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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15.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CROCS legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: CROCS legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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28.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CROCS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)