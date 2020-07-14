14.07.2020 22:02:00

Crocs, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2020 Results

NIWOT, Colo., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children, today announced that on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET, it will host a conference call to discuss the results of its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

The call participation number is (877) 790-7808. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at (800) 585-8367. International participants can dial (647) 689-5638 to take part in the conference call and can access a replay of the call at (416) 621-4642. All of these calls will require the input of the conference identification number 4756429.

The call will also be streamed live on the Crocs website, www.crocs.com. This audio webcast will remain available at www.crocs.com through July 30, 2021.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2020, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Category:Investors


Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.



(303) 848-5053



clin@crocs.com 





PR Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.



(303) 848-7885



mlayton@crocs.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-announces-conference-call-to-review-second-quarter-2020-results-301093360.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legt zu -- ATX rettet Plus aus dem Handel -- DAX verlustreich -- Märkte in Fernost schließen in Rot
Der heimische Markt konnte behauptet in den Feierabend gehen. Der deutsche Leitindex war am zweiten Handelstag der Woche von Verlusten geprägt. Der Dow Jones tendiert höher. Am Dienstag verließ die Anleger in Asien der Mut.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB