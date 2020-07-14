Crocs, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2020 Results

NIWOT, Colo., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children, today announced that on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET, it will host a conference call to discuss the results of its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The call participation number is (877) 790-7808. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at (800) 585-8367. International participants can dial (647) 689-5638 to take part in the conference call and can access a replay of the call at (416) 621-4642. All of these calls will require the input of the conference identification number 4756429.

The call will also be streamed live on the Crocs website, www.crocs.com. This audio webcast will remain available at www.crocs.com through July 30, 2021.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2020, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

