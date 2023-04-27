Crocs Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $149.54 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $72.76 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.41 million or $2.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.9% to $884.17 million from $660.15 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $149.54 Mln. vs. $72.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.39 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.15 -Revenue (Q1): $884.17 Mln vs. $660.15 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.83 - $2.98 Full year EPS guidance: $11.17 - $11.73