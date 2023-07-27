27.07.2023 13:29:23

Crocs Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $212.41 million, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $160.32 million, or $2.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $224.65 million or $3.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $1.07 billion from $0.96 billion last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $212.41 Mln. vs. $160.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.39 vs. $2.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.97 -Revenue (Q2): $1.07 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.07 - $3.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,013 - $1,034 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $11.83 - $12.22 Full year revenue guidance: $4000 - $4065 Mln

