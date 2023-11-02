Crocs Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $117.03 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $169.35 million, or $2.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $200.35 million or $3.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.05 billion from $985.09 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $117.03 Mln. vs. $169.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.87 vs. $2.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.10 -Revenue (Q3): $1.05 Bln vs. $985.09 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.35 Full year EPS guidance: $11.55 - $11.85