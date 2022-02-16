16.02.2022 13:05:53

Crocs Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $154.85 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $183.33 million, or $2.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.41 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.6% to $586.63 million from $411.51 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $154.85 Mln. vs. $183.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.57 vs. $2.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.00 -Revenue (Q4): $586.63 Mln vs. $411.51 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $605 to $630 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CROCS Inc.mehr Nachrichten