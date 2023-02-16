Crocs Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $137.74 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $154.85 million, or $2.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $165.58 million or $2.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.1% to $945.16 million from $586.63 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $137.74 Mln. vs. $154.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.20 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $945.16 Mln vs. $586.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.06 to $2.19