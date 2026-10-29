Crocs Q3 Profit Climbs, Raises FY26 Guidance; Pre-market Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Crocs, Inc. (CROX), a footwear company, on Thursday announced higher profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by revenue growth across its Crocs and HEYDUDE brands.

Further, the company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share and revenue guidance and provided outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Following the announcements, in pre-market activity, the shares were trading 17.84 percent higher at $141.04 after closing Wednesday's trading 0.16 percent higher on the Nasdaq.

For the third quarter, the company reported a significant rise in net income to $216.76 million or $4.52 per share from $145.82 million or $2.70 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share was 26.4 percent at $3.69, up from $2.92 in the previous year quarter.

Income from operations increased to 291.93 million from 207.66 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted income from operations were up 11.7 percent at $232 million compared to $208 million in the comparable quarter. Revenue gained 4.6 percent to $1.04 billion from $996.3 million a year earlier.

Further, during the quarter the company repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares for $250 million.

Looking ahead to the full year, Crocs now expects adjusted earnings per share to range from $14.45 to $14.65, up from the previous forecast of $13.70 to $14.00.

Revenue growth for the year is forecast at approximately 3 percent, compared with its previous forecast of 1 to 2 percent.

The company expects Crocs brand revenue to increase approximately 4 percent, while HEYDUDE revenue is projected to remain broadly flat.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.25 to $3.45.

Revenue is expected to increase 7 percent to 9 percent. Crocs brand revenue is projected to rise 6 percent to 8 percent, while HEYDUDE brand revenue is expected to grow 10 percent to 12 percent.

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