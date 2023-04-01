|
01.04.2023 16:15:00
Crocs Stock: A Potential Multibagger?
Over the past five years, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock has been a huge winner for investors -- surging 665% even after falling 31% from its peak. That's a ridiculous return which crushes the broader market's results by an insanely wide margin. Known for its popular foam clogs, the company is still registering outstanding results at a time when economic uncertainty is surging. But does this footwear stock still have room to run -- and become a potential multi-bagger for your portfolio, repeating its past success? Let's take a closer look. In 2022, Crocs was able to increase its sales by 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. And this was on top of a 66.9% jump in 2021. The company's gross margin of 52.3% and operating margin of 23.9% in 2022, although lower than the prior year's figures, are still superb for any business, let alone an apparel company. On the surface, this is a rapidly expanding and profitable enterprise. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!