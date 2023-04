Crocs Stock: A Potential Multibagger?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past five years, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock has been a huge winner for investors -- surging 665% even after falling 31% from its peak. That's a ridiculous return which crushes the broader market's results by an insanely wide margin. Known for its popular foam clogs, the company is still registering outstanding results at a time when economic uncertainty is surging. But does this footwear stock still have room to run -- and become a potential multi-bagger for your portfolio, repeating its past success? Let's take a closer look. In 2022, Crocs was able to increase its sales by 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. And this was on top of a 66.9% jump in 2021. The company's gross margin of 52.3% and operating margin of 23.9% in 2022, although lower than the prior year's figures, are still superb for any business, let alone an apparel company. On the surface, this is a rapidly expanding and profitable enterprise.