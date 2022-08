Crocs Stock Has a Lot to Prove on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of last month's more surprising winners was Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Shares of the company with the distinctive and polarizing footwear soared 47% in July. It will get a chance to earn those gains -- and possibly build on them -- when it steps up with fresh financials this week.Crocs reports its quarterly results before the market opens on Thursday. Recent momentum has clearly been bullish, but even after last month's spike the stock is still down 40% so far in 2022 (and nearly 60% below the all-time high it hit in November). This week's update will go a long way in dictating if the stock keeps climbing its way back out of the hole it has gotten itself into over the past nine months. Image source: Crocs.Continue reading