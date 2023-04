Crocs Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a good time to walk a mile in Crocs ' (NASDAQ: CROX) shoes. The maker of distinctive, fashionably polarizing, yet ridiculously comfortable footwear has been on a tear. The stock has more than doubled over the past year, no small feat in a largely meandering market for growth investors. Crocs has delivered a 54% annualized return for shareholders over the past five years through the end of 2022, a performance that would have beaten 499 of the 500 S&P 500 stocks if it were actually in the index. The shares are up another 39% so far in 2023, clearing the path for another market-thumping year. Here's where the resin meets the road: Crocs will discuss its first-quarter results on Thursday morning. With the stock's big gains over the past year (and even recent months), it will need to deliver a strong report to build on its earlier upticks. There's little margin for error for a stock that hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday. Unlike its signature clogs, its fresh financials can't have any holes.