Crocs Stock Jumps 20% as Growth Continues to Impress

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) jumped over 20% on Monday morning after the company announced some early 2023 results. Revenue growth was better than expected and management is paying down debt at a rapid rate.In this video, Travis Hoium covers the latest news from Crocs and tells why he's very bullish on the company's future.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 8, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 8, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel