|
14.11.2022 15:15:00
Crocs Stock Skyrocketed After Q3 Earnings. Time to Buy?
Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), known for selling those insanely popular foam clogs, recently reported third-quarter sales of $985.5 million, which were up 57.4% year over year. What's more, the leadership team decided to raise full-year guidance based on these optimistic results. After the announcement, shares popped more than 20%. How should investors interpret this report that showed strong demand for this top footwear stock? Continue reading to find out if Crocs is a buy right now following its impressive Q3 financial results. Crocs was a surprising winner throughout the pandemic as consumers who were spending more time at home searched for comfortable clothing to wear. In 2021, revenue increased 66.9%, a major acceleration compared to the company's growth in previous years. To see sales jump by over 50% in the latest quarter is a welcome sign although Crocs' acquisition of HeyDude, which closed in February this year, certainly helped to boost the top line as revenue in that segment rose 87% versus the prior-year period. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!