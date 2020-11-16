|
Crombie REIT Announces November 2020 Monthly Distribution
NEW GLASGOW, NS, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from November 1, 2020, to and including November 30, 2020.
The distribution will be payable on December 15, 2020, to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2020.
About Crombie REIT
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments, primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. More information about Crombie can be found at www.crombiereit.com.
