|
07.05.2021 22:39:00
Crombie REIT Announces Voting Results and Election of Trustees
NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on May 6, 2021. The vote was conducted by ballot through the facilities of the webcast. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.
Trustee
Proxy tabulations
For
Withheld
Paul V. Beesley
105,269,612
(99.24%)
807,224
(0.76%)
Donald E. Clow
105,965,310
(99.89%)
111,526
(0.11%)
John C. Eby
101,834,305
(96.00%)
4,242,531
(4.00%)
J. Michael Knowlton
105,817,370
(99.76%)
259,466
(0.24%)
Barbara Palk
105,894,209
(99.83%)
182,627
(0.17%)
Jason P. Shannon
105,949,869
(99.88%)
126,967
(0.12%)
Karen Weaver
105,482,025
(99.44%)
594,811
(0.56%)
Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:
Resolution
Proxy tabulations
For
Withheld
Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
105,921,147
(99.95%)
56,487
(0.05%)
Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix remuneration of the Auditors
106,004,488
(99.96%)
47,148
(0.04%)
Resolution
Proxy tabulations
For
Against
Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation
105,548,512
(99.53%)
503,124
(0.47%)
Approve a special resolution approving Amendments to Crombie's Declaration of Trust
105,996,894
(99.86%)
145,538
(0.14%)
About Crombie REIT
Crombie Real Estate Trust ("Crombie") invests in quality real estate that enhances local communities and is adaptable to long-term growth. As one of the country's leading national retail property landlords, Crombie's portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, shopping centres, industrial, and mixed-use developments in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. Crombie is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com
SOURCE Crombie REIT
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel klar in der Gewinnzone -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Märkte in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Die Wall Street wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Asiens Märkte schlossen mehrheitlich in Rot.