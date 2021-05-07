+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
07.05.2021 22:39:00

Crombie REIT Announces Voting Results and Election of Trustees

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on May 6, 2021. The vote was conducted by ballot through the facilities of the webcast. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.

Crombie (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)

Trustee

Proxy tabulations


For

Withheld

Paul V. Beesley

105,269,612

(99.24%)

807,224

(0.76%)

Donald E. Clow

105,965,310

(99.89%)

111,526

(0.11%)

John C. Eby

101,834,305

(96.00%)

4,242,531

(4.00%)

J. Michael Knowlton

105,817,370

(99.76%)

259,466

(0.24%)

Barbara Palk

105,894,209

(99.83%)

182,627

(0.17%)

Jason P. Shannon

105,949,869

(99.88%)

126,967

(0.12%)

Karen Weaver

105,482,025

(99.44%)

594,811

(0.56%)

Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:

Resolution

Proxy tabulations


For

Withheld

Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

105,921,147

(99.95%)

56,487

(0.05%)

Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix remuneration of the Auditors

106,004,488

(99.96%)

47,148

(0.04%)

 

Resolution

Proxy tabulations


For

Against

Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation

105,548,512

(99.53%)

503,124

(0.47%)

Approve a special resolution approving Amendments to Crombie's Declaration of Trust

105,996,894

(99.86%)

145,538

(0.14%)

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Trust ("Crombie") invests in quality real estate that enhances local communities and is adaptable to long-term growth. As one of the country's leading national retail property landlords, Crombie's portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, shopping centres, industrial, and mixed-use developments in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. Crombie is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen beenden Handel klar in der Gewinnzone -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Märkte in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Die Wall Street wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Asiens Märkte schlossen mehrheitlich in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen