Crosby Design Group Gives Back to Sunshine on a Ranney Day

ATLANTA, August 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interior design firm Crosby Design Group is proud of its affiliation with Sunshine on a Ranney Day (SOARD). This partnership has allowed it to give back to the community through various projects through SOARD and partnerships with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) and Summit Counseling Center.

"Creating spaces that are livable and aesthetically pleasing is the main thing we do every day as interior designers," said Jennifer Crosby, President of Crosby Design Group a proud Board member of SOARD. "Designing spaces such as therapy rooms, Dream bedrooms & ADA bathrooms for children with long-term illnesses and special needs enhances our purpose. We are humbled and delighted to give back to our local community through this exceptional charity."

Sunshine on a Ranney Day is a nonprofit organization that renovates rooms for children with special needs using top-of-the-line construction and design. Through partnerships and donors, it provides no-cost wheelchair accessible bathrooms, dream bedrooms and in-home therapy rooms. Each year, SOARD completes one large special project to help the community.

In August of this year, Crosby Design Group finished its fifteenth + project for Sunshine on a Ranney Day over the last seven years. Crosby designed and coordinated the interior finishes and furniture for Devon Gales' new home. This new space provides Devon with a more independent lifestyle. Gales was paralyzed during an accident on the football field in September 2015. Visit Build for Devon on Facebook for more information.

Crosby Design Group first got involved with SOARD in 2013 when they worked on the home renovation for Tripp Halstead. Because of her devotion, interest and ongoing involvement, Jennifer Crosby was asked to serve on the Board of SOARD in 2018.

Other projects Crosby has worked on with SOARD include the 2015 design and renovation of the parent sleep rooms wing at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. Nine sleep rooms, three bathrooms, a laundry room and a seating area were transformed from a sterile annex into a spa-like space where more than 2,500 people stay each year while their children are undergoing treatment. The renovation was such a huge change that the Today Show did a segment highlighting the makeover.

In 2017, Crosby worked with SOARD to design and renovate the Summit Counseling Center providing them with two child therapy rooms. Over 4,800 children use these rooms a year for emotional and mental health issues.

Crosby also worked on a home design and renovation with SOARD for Emily Bowman.

Join Jennifer Crosby and Crosby Design Group in supporting SOARD. Their big fundraising gala takes place later this week on Saturday, August 24 at Avalon, or you can make a donation on their website or bid on their great silent auction on line.

Crosby Design Group is a full-service interior design firm specialized in commercial, mixed-use, multifamily, 55+, student housing and large residential development projects. Established in 2000, the firm has remained loyal to its mission of creating inspired interiors on every project. With two office studios located in Atlanta, Crosby Design Group serves local and regional clients from initial conception, construction document production to executing their turn-key furniture procurement services. The name Crosby Design Group has become synonymous with producing creative, fresh and energy-driven interior spaces. For more information, visit crosbydesigngroup.com or call 404-872-9777.



