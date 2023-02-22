Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Cross Country Healthcare Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $38.8 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $77.6 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cross Country Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $628.2 million from $640.7 million last year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $38.8 Mln. vs. $77.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $628.2 Mln vs. $640.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $590-$600 mln

