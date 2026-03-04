Cross Country Healthcare Aktie
WKN: 550897 / ISIN: US2274831047
|
04.03.2026 22:42:12
Cross Country Healthcare Q4 Loss Widens
(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $82.9 million or $2.56 per share, as compared to a net loss of $3.8 million or $0.12 per share in the prior year.
The current period net loss was primarily driven by a goodwill and trade name impairment charge of $77.9 million as well as a $29.6 million valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. The goodwill impairment assessment and related charge was primarily triggered by the fourth quarter decline in the Company's equity market capitalization following the termination of the Aya Merger Agreement.
Adjusted loss per share was $0.06, as compared to earnings per share of $0.04 in the prior year.
Fourth-quarter revenue was $236.8 million, a decrease of 24% year-over-year from $309.9 million.
Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted loss per share of $0.06 to $0.04 and revenues of $235 million to $240 million.
