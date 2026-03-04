Cross Country Healthcare Aktie

Cross Country Healthcare für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 550897 / ISIN: US2274831047

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.03.2026 22:42:12

Cross Country Healthcare Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $82.9 million or $2.56 per share, as compared to a net loss of $3.8 million or $0.12 per share in the prior year.

The current period net loss was primarily driven by a goodwill and trade name impairment charge of $77.9 million as well as a $29.6 million valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. The goodwill impairment assessment and related charge was primarily triggered by the fourth quarter decline in the Company's equity market capitalization following the termination of the Aya Merger Agreement.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.06, as compared to earnings per share of $0.04 in the prior year.

Fourth-quarter revenue was $236.8 million, a decrease of 24% year-over-year from $309.9 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted loss per share of $0.06 to $0.04 and revenues of $235 million to $240 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cross Country Healthcare IncShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cross Country Healthcare IncShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cross Country Healthcare IncShs 7,15 -7,74% Cross Country Healthcare IncShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:19 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
13:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf wieder ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen