Cross-platform UIs ‘go live’ with .NET MAUI

Much of the current .NET vision builds on the work of the Mono and Xamarin teams, delivering a cross-platform version of the .NET runtime. Updating the core of .NET was the first part of the project: devising a way for your code to run on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and more. Now it's time for the user experience side to get a similar update. Win UI 3 and the Windows App SDK provide UI tools for Windows apps, and MAUI, the Multiplatform App UI, gives you the tools to build cross-platform apps for desktop and mobile.