Cross River Bank Delivers Rapid Digital Innovation with Aviatrix Intelligent Cloud Networking™

Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform Enables Business Agility, Security, Visibility, and Automation in the Highly-Regulated Financial Services Industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, today announced that Cross River Bank ("Cross River"), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, has selected Aviatrix as its cloud networking provider.

Extensive government regulation can hinder digital transformation in the financial sector. Security, compliance, cost, complex legacy systems, and skills gaps can all slow the adoption of new technology and deployment of new functionality.

Cross River has built a reputation for innovation in this highly-regulated industry as a trusted financial services organization that merges the established expertise of a bank with the innovation and product offering of a technology company. As it rapidly grows its Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment, Cross River Branch Biz Banking application, and services offerings around emerging digital sectors like cryptocurrency, Cross River has selected Aviatrix as the foundation for its multicloud architecture.

"Our first priority is our clients. That means being ahead of the curve when it comes to cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions – and it means we want our team focused delivering new solutions, not managing infrastructure," said Chris Cevallos, Head of Infrastructure at Cross River. "Aviatrix is the only company that gives us the security, visibility, and automation we need in our cloud environment, without adding or masking complexity."

The Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform delivers enterprise-class telemetry, visibility, and control that's not available from cloud service providers (CSPs). It simplifies enterprise-level cloud networking challenges such as overlapping IP addresses, route table limits, and manual configuration complexity in public clouds, while also delivering distributed firewalling and automated threat detection embedded into the cloud network data plane to simplify the identification and mitigation of security risks to the business.

