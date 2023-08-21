|
21.08.2023 15:25:00
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES AUGUST CASH DISTRIBUTION
DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.124242 per unit, payable on September 15, 2023, to unitholders of record on August 31, 2023. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.
Underlying Sales
Volumes (a)
Average Price
Oil
(Bbls)
Gas
(Mcf)
Oil
(per Bbl)
Gas
(per Mcf)
Current Month Distribution
17,000
130,000
$71.01
$4.33
Prior Month Distribution
23,000
97,000
$78.43
$4.35
(a)
Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.
Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $7,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $2,356,000, including accrued interest of $746,000.
For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-timbers-royalty-trust-declares-august-cash-distribution-301905020.html
SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKurserholung dank Schnäppchenjägern: ATX und DAX gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel fester. An der Wall Street war ein uneinheitlicher Handel zu beobachten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.