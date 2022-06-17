Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.06.2022 15:25:00

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES JUNE CASH DISTRIBUTION

DALLAS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.272187 per unit, payable on July 15, 2022, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2022. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.



Underlying Sales





Volumes (a) 


Average Price



Oil

(Bbls)


Gas

(Mcf)


Oil

(per Bbl)

Gas

(per Mcf)


Current Month Distribution


14,000


284,000


$87.02


$6.59










Prior Month Distribution


13,000


115,000


$101.14


$7.36


(a)   Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. 
Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of
cash receipts.












Current Month Distribution
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that gas volumes increased from prior month primarily due to out of period revenues attributable to non-operated properties in the New Mexico Royalty Interest net profits interests. This contributed to a higher cash distribution in the current month.

Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $29,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests primarily due to the timing of invoices. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.2 million, including accrued interest of $589,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-timbers-royalty-trust-declares-june-cash-distribution-301570174.html

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Deutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen