|
20.09.2022 14:25:00
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES SEPTEMBER CASH DISTRIBUTION
DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.200401 per unit, payable on October 17, 2022, to unitholders of record on September 30, 2022. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.
Underlying Sales
Volumes (a)
Average Price
Oil
(Bbls)
Gas
(Mcf)
Oil
(per Bbl)
Gas
(per Mcf)
Current Month Distribution
13,000
107,000
$104.88
$9.55
Prior Month Distribution
13,000
107,000
$108.03
$9.42
(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.
Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $45,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.0 million, including accrued interest of $614,000.
For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-timbers-royalty-trust-declares-september-cash-distribution-301628038.html
SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Entscheid wichtigster Termin der Woche: Dow fester -- ATX im Minus -- DAX fester -- Letztlich rote Vorzeichen in Asien
An der Wall Street greifen die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann sich in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. An den größten Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Mittwoch die Verluste.