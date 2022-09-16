Allentown, PA, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Form Availability

ALLENTOWN, PA, September 16, 2022 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) ("CrossAmerica” or the "Partnership”) today announced that its 2021 Tax Package for Schedule K-3 is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at https://partnerdatalink.com/CrossAmerica. The Partnership will also mail a 2021 Schedule K-3 to any unitholder making a request for a physical copy. For additional information or assistance, unitholders may also contact Partner DataLink via email at CrossAmericak1help@deloitte.com or via phone at (855) 820-0421, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST, or visit the Partnership's website at https://www.crossamericapartners.com/ under "Investors >> K-1 Tax Info.”

Certain unitholders (including, for example, foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance. All unitholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisor about their particular tax considerations.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,750 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,150 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Randy Palmer, 210-742-8316

rpalmer@caplp.com