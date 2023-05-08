Allentown, PA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Reported First Quarter 2023 Net Loss of $1.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $31.7 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $19.1 million

Reported First Quarter 2023 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $31.2 million compared to $30.3 million of Gross Profit for the First Quarter 2022 and First Quarter 2023 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $50.8 million compared to $48.5 million of Gross Profit for the First Quarter 2022

Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.05 times as of March 31, 2023, compared to 4.6 times as of March 31, 2022

On March 31, 2023, CrossAmerica Partners LP entered into an amended and restated five-year Revolving Credit Facility agreement with increased borrowing capacity of $925 million

The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2023 was 1.70 times compared to 1.39 times for the comparable period of 2022

The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the First Quarter 2023

Allentown, PA May 8, 2023 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) ("CrossAmerica” or the "Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"We had a solid quarter despite ongoing economic headwinds. Our retail segment performed particularly well during the quarter, with same store volumes, store sales and inside sales margin all higher relative to the prior year while our wholesale segment generated increased segment gross profit and fuel margin relative to last year,” said Charles Nifong, President and CEO of CrossAmerica. "On the capital raising front, we completed the refinancing of our credit facility during the quarter, increasing the facility size and extending out its duration for another five years. This important refinancing simplified our capital structure and provides us the necessary capital and liquidity to successfully operate our business going forward.”

Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes branded food sales and other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.

First Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

Key Operating Metrics Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Net Income ($1.0M) $5.0M Adjusted EBITDA $31.7M $32.0M Distributable Cash Flow $19.1M $24.2M Distribution Coverage Ratio: Current Quarter 0.96x 1.22x Distribution Coverage Ratio: TTM ended 3/31/23 1.70x 1.39x

CrossAmerica reported declines in Operating Income, Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow for the first quarter 2023 compared to the first quarter 2022. During the first quarter 2023, the Partnership reported an increase in gross profit of 4%, which was primarily driven by increases in motor fuel, merchandise and rent gross profit. This was offset by an increase in operating expenses in both the wholesale and retail segments, driven by Inflation in several cost categories and increased labor costs in the retail segment. CrossAmerica also experienced a $5.4 million increase in interest expense in the first quarter 2023 when compared to the first quarter 2022, driven by the increase in interest rates.

Wholesale Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Wholesale segment gross profit $31.2M $30.3M Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed 201.9M 203.9M Average wholesale gross profit per gallon $ 0.083 $ 0.079

During the first quarter 2023, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit increased 3% compared to the first quarter 2022. This was driven by an increase in motor fuel and rent gross profit. The motor fuel gross profit was driven by a 5% increase in fuel margin per gallon, partially offset by a 1% decline in wholesale volume distributed.

Retail Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Retail segment gross profit $50.8M $48.5M Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed 119.1M 116.0M Same store motor fuel gallons distributed 113.2M 111.3M Retail segment motor fuel gross profit $26.8M $26.3M Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $ 0.318 $ 0.319 Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes* $41.5M $37.8M Merchandise gross profit* $18.1M $16.7M Merchandise gross profit percentage* 27.8 % 26.8 %

*Includes only company operated retail sites

For the first quarter 2023, the retail segment generated a 5% increase in gross profit compared to the first quarter 2022. The increase for the first quarter 2023 was primarily due to higher motor fuel and merchandise gross profit.

The retail segment sold 119.1 million of retail fuel gallons during the first quarter 2023, which was an increase of 3% when compared to the first quarter 2022. Same store retail segment fuel volume for the first quarter 2023 increased 2% from 111.3 million gallons during the first quarter 2022 to 113.2 million gallons.

For the first quarter 2023, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit and other revenue increased 9% when compared to the first quarter 2022. The first quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in overall store sales due to higher retail prices and higher unit count sales, as well as improved product margins. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 10% for the first quarter 2023 when compared to the first quarter 2022. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased from 26.8% for the first quarter 2022 to 27.8% for the first quarter 2023, primarily due to improved merchandise margins in the categories of packaged beverages and snacks.

Divestment Activity

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, CrossAmerica sold one property for $0.4 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $0.1 million.

Amended Credit Facility

On March 31, 2023, CrossAmerica Partners LP entered into an amended and restated five-year Revolving Credit Facility agreement with a syndicate of lenders led by Citizens Bank, N.A. (the "Amended Facility”). The Amended Facility provides borrowing capacity up to $925 million, an increase from the previous revolving credit facility capacity of $750 million. As part of the amendment and restatement, proceeds from the Amended Facility were used to repay all outstanding balances on the $200 million credit facility entered into by a subsidiary of the Partnership in 2021 to finance its acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven, Inc. and Speedway LLC.

The Amended Facility matures on March 31, 2028, and, subject to certain conditions, may be increased by an additional $350 million. Borrowings under the Amended Facility will bear interest, at the Partnership’s option, at a rate equal to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR”) plus a margin ranging from 1.75% to 2.75% per annum plus a customary credit spread adjustment or an alternative base rate plus a margin ranging from 0.75% to 1.75% per annum, depending on the Partnership’s Consolidated Leverage Ratio. Until the Partnership delivers a compliance certificate for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2023, the applicable margin for SOFR and alternative base rate loans will be 2.25% and 1.25%, respectively, and the commitment fee rate will be 0.35%.

Swaps Activity

In April 2023, CrossAmerica entered into three new Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR”) based spot start interest rate swap contracts with a total notional value of $200 million and a five-year term. These spot start interest rate swaps have a fixed rate of approximately 3.286%. Additionally in April 2023, CrossAmerica entered into one forward starting interest rate swap contract beginning April 1, 2024 with a total notional value of $100 million and a four-year term. The fixed rate on the forward starting interest rate swap contract is 2.932%. The partnership expects these cash flow hedges to be highly effective.

Additionally, in April 2023, CrossAmerica also amended its existing three interest rate swap contracts with a total notional amount of $300 million to transition the reference rate from London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR”) to SOFR in conjunction with amending and restating the CAPL Credit Facility. As a result, the fixed rate was reduced from 0.495% to 0.4125% for the one contract and from 0.38% to 0.2975% for the other two contracts. All other critical terms remain the same and so the partnership expects these cash flow hedges to continue to be highly effective.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, CrossAmerica had $778.0 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility. As of May 4, 2023, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $154.0 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.05 times as of March 31, 2023, compared to 4.6 times as of March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facility.

Distributions

On April 20, 2023, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner ("Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the first quarter 2023. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on May 10, 2023 to all unitholders of record as of May 3, 2023. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.

Conference Call

The Partnership will host a conference call on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2023 earnings results. A live webcast of the call can be accessed by going to the investor section of the CrossAmerica Partners website at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by registering at a conference call link also provided at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations. Please follow this link and register with a valid email address. A PIN will be provided to you with dial-in instructions. Also included on the website on that same day will be related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures. After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,517 $ 16,054 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $723 and $686, respectively 28,568 30,825 Accounts receivable from related parties 524 743 Inventory 47,911 47,307 Assets held for sale 2,012 983 Current portion of interest rate swap contracts 13,448 13,827 Other current assets 11,512 8,667 Total current assets 111,492 118,406 Property and equipment, net 716,918 728,379 Right-of-use assets, net 161,161 164,942 Intangible assets, net 108,338 113,919 Goodwill 99,409 99,409 Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion 968 3,401 Other assets 25,453 26,142 Total assets $ 1,223,739 $ 1,254,598 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations $ 2,937 $ 11,151 Current portion of operating lease obligations 35,288 35,345 Accounts payable 69,605 77,048 Accounts payable to related parties 5,641 7,798 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,556 23,144 Motor fuel and sales taxes payable 20,471 20,813 Total current liabilities 157,498 175,299 Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 776,979 761,638 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 131,429 135,220 Deferred tax liabilities, net 8,532 10,588 Asset retirement obligations 46,794 46,431 Other long-term liabilities 46,923 46,289 Total liabilities 1,168,155 1,175,465 Commitments and contingencies Preferred membership interests 26,757 26,156 Equity: Common units— 37,952,950 and 37,937,604 units issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 15,276 36,508 Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,551 16,469 Total equity 28,827 52,977 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,223,739 $ 1,254,598

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating revenues (a) $ 1,016,159 $ 1,093,211 Costs of sales (b) 934,100 1,014,381 Gross profit 82,059 78,830 Operating expenses: Operating expenses (c) 45,623 42,109 General and administrative expenses 5,739 6,483 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 19,820 20,275 Total operating expenses 71,182 68,867 Loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net (1,767 ) (244 ) Operating income 9,110 9,719 Other income, net 261 130 Interest expense (12,012 ) (6,661 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (2,641 ) 3,188 Income tax benefit (1,662 ) (1,859 ) Net (loss) income (979 ) 5,047 Accretion of preferred membership interests 601 — Net (loss) income available to limited partners $ (1,580 ) $ 5,047 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common unit $ (0.04 ) $ 0.13 Weighted-average limited partner units: Basic common units 37,940,332 37,900,146 Diluted common units 37,940,332 37,959,441 Supplemental information: (a) includes excise taxes of: $ 69,884 $ 66,858 (a) includes rent income of: 21,320 20,627 (b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion (b) includes rent expense of: 5,554 5,841 (c) includes rent expense of: 3,798 3,708

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Thousands of Dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (979 ) $ 5,047 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 19,820 20,275 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,848 680 Credit loss expense 37 45 Deferred income tax benefit (2,056 ) (2,045 ) Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 561 732 Loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net 1,767 244 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (9,460 ) 3,410 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,538 28,388 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal payments received on notes receivable 53 33 Proceeds from sale of assets 568 1,460 Capital expenditures (6,001 ) (8,934 ) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (1,885 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,380 ) (9,326 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 187,400 30,600 Repayments on revolving credit facilities (15,537 ) (26,575 ) Borrowings under the Term Loan Facility — 1,120 Repayments on the Term Loan Facility (158,980 ) (24,600 ) Net proceeds from issuance of preferred membership interests — 24,500 Payments of finance lease obligations (698 ) (658 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (6,906 ) (6 ) Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights (56 ) (46 ) Distributions paid on common units (19,918 ) (19,896 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,695 ) (15,561 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,537 ) 3,501 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,054 7,648 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,517 $ 11,149

Segment Results

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Gross profit: Motor fuel gross profit $ 16,708 $ 16,184 Rent gross profit 13,255 12,339 Other revenues 1,247 1,786 Total gross profit 31,210 30,309 Operating expenses (9,541 ) (8,716 ) Operating income $ 21,669 $ 21,593 Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (a) Independent dealers (b) 643 656 Lessee dealers (c) 612 642 Total motor fuel distribution sites 1,255 1,298 Motor fuel distribution sites (average): 1,271 1,302 Volume of gallons distributed 201,861 203,915 Margin per gallon $ 0.083 $ 0.079

(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.

(b) The decrease in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the loss of contracts, partially offset by the increase in independent dealer sites as a result of the acquisition of assets from Community Service Stations, Inc. and the ongoing real estate rationalization effort.

(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer count was primarily attributable to the real estate rationalization effort and the conversion of lessee dealer sites to company operated sites.

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Gross profit: Motor fuel $ 26,760 $ 26,304 Merchandise 18,123 16,682 Rent 2,511 2,447 Other revenue 3,455 3,088 Total gross profit 50,849 48,521 Operating expenses (36,082 ) (33,393 ) Operating income $ 14,767 $ 15,128 Retail sites (end of period): Company operated retail sites (a) 268 255 Commission agents (b) 194 201 Total system sites at the end of the period 462 456 Total retail segment statistics: Volume of gallons sold 119,085 116,040 Same store total system gallons sold 113,233 111,313 Average retail fuel sites 457 454 Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $ 0.318 $ 0.319 Company operated site statistics: Average retail fuel sites 258 254 Same store fuel volume 74,724 74,655 Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees $ 0.341 $ 0.327 Same store merchandise sales $ 61,229 $ 58,765 Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes $ 41,540 $ 37,762 Merchandise gross profit percentage 27.8 % 26.8 % Commission site statistics: Average retail fuel sites 198 200 Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $ 0.273 $ 0.303

(a) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of lessee dealer and commission sites to company operated sites, largely in March 2023.

(b) The decrease in the commission site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of commission sites to company operated sites and the real estate rationalization effort.

(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes branded food sales and other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net (loss) income (a) $ (979 ) $ 5,047 Interest expense 12,012 6,661 Income tax benefit (1,662 ) (1,859 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 19,820 20,275 EBITDA 29,191 30,124 Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 561 732 Loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net 1,767 244 Acquisition-related costs (b) 219 868 Adjusted EBITDA 31,738 31,968 Cash interest expense (10,163 ) (5,981 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (c) (2,049 ) (1,554 ) Current income tax expense (394 ) (185 ) Distributable Cash Flow $ 19,132 $ 24,248 Distributions paid 19,918 19,896 Distribution Coverage Ratio (a) 0.96x 1.22x

(a) Beginning in 2022, CrossAmerica reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Net income rather than to Net income available to limited partners. The difference between Net income and Net income available to limited partners is that, beginning in the second quarter of 2022, the accretion of preferred membership interests issued in late March 2022 is a deduction from Net income in computing Net income available to limited partners. Because Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to capital structure, the partnership believes Adjusted EBITDA should be reconciled with Net income, so that the calculation isn’t impacted by the accretion of preferred membership interests. This approach is comparable to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income available to limited partners in past periods, as CrossAmerica has not recorded accretion of preferred membership interests in past periods.

(b) Relates to certain discrete acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain purchase accounting adjustments associated with recently acquired businesses.

(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,700 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,150 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com .

