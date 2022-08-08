Allentown, PA, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Reported Second Quarter 2022 Operating Income of $21.1 million and Net Income of $14.0 million compared to Operating Income of $8.2 million and Net Income of $4.8 million for the Second Quarter 2021

Generated Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $32.4 million compared to Second Quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $29.7 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $25.0 million

Reported Second Quarter 2022 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $55.0 million compared to $44.2 million of Gross Profit for the Second Quarter 2021

Distributed 342.8 million wholesale fuel gallons during the Second Quarter 2022 at an average wholesale fuel margin per gallon of 11.8 cents compared to 331.6 million wholesale fuel gallons at an average wholesale fuel margin per gallon of 9.2 cents during the Second Quarter 2021, an increase of 3% in gallons distributed and an increase of 28% in margin per gallon

Reported Second Quarter 2022 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $34.9 million compared to $21.1 million of Gross Profit for the Second Quarter 2021

Retail Segment sold 128.8 million retail fuel gallons during the Second Quarter 2022, including 45.1 million same store retail fuel gallons, a 2% increase compared to 44.3 million same store retail fuel gallons sold during the Second Quarter 2021

The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.63 times for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 1.48 times for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2022

The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the Second Quarter 2022

Allentown, PA August 8, 2022 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) ("CrossAmerica” or the "Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"CrossAmerica had another strong quarter despite a challenging fuel price environment and overall economic conditions,” said Charles Nifong, President and CEO of CrossAmerica. "Our results reflect the robustness of our operations and demonstrate the continued successful execution of our strategic plan as evident in the sustained growth and strength in our operational and financial metrics compared to prior quarters.”

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

Key Operating Metrics Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Operating Income $21.1M $8.2M Adjusted EBITDA $41.4M $29.7M Distributable Cash Flow $32.4M $25.0M Distribution Coverage Ratio – Current Quarter 1.63x 1.26x Distribution Coverage Ratio - TTM ended 6/30/22 1.48x 1.22x

CrossAmerica reported Operating Income of $21.1 million and Net Income of $14.0 million or earnings of $0.35 per diluted common unit for the second quarter 2022 compared to Operating Income of $8.2 million and Net Income of $4.8 million or earnings of $0.13 per diluted common unit during the same period of 2021. During the second quarter 2022, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow increased by 39% and 30%, respectively, as compared to the second quarter 2021. Each metric, as well as the Distribution Coverage Ratio, benefited from the overall performance in both the wholesale and retail segments, as well as the growth of the organization as a result of the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven during the second half of 2021.

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Wholesale Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Wholesale segment gross profit $55.0M $44.2M Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed 342.8M 331.6M Average wholesale gross profit per gallon $ 0.118 $ 0.092

During the second quarter 2022, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit increased 24% compared to the second quarter 2021. This was driven by an increase in motor fuel gross profit resulting from a 3% increase in fuel volume distributed and a 28% increase in fuel margin per gallon. The main driver of the volume increase was the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven. The Partnership’s wholesale fuel margin benefited from its ongoing strategic initiatives, increased volume to CrossAmerica’s company operated retail sites, higher dealer tank wagon (DTW) margins due to greater volatility in the price of crude oil and subsequent increase in fuel price volatility in the second quarter 2022 as compared to the second quarter 2021 and higher terms discounts as a result of higher fuel prices during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2021.

Retail Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Retail segment gross profit $34.9M $21.1M Retail motor fuel gallons distributed 128.8M 89.8M Same store retail motor fuel gallons distributed 45.1M 44.3M Motor fuel gross profit $9.3M $4.9M Same store merchandise sales excluding cigs. $28.2M $28.0M Merchandise gross profit $20.2M $12.0M Merchandise gross profit percentage 27.3 % 26.5 %

For the second quarter 2022, the retail segment generated a 66% increase in gross profit compared to the second quarter 2021 due to increased retail fuel gallons sold, higher fuel margins and higher merchandise gross profit.

The retail segment sold 128.8 million of retail fuel gallons during the second quarter 2022, a 43% increase over second quarter 2021. This increased volume resulted from the increase in company operated sites as a result of the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven, which occurred primarily during the third quarter 2021. Same store fuel volume for the second quarter 2022 increased to 45.1 million gallons from 44.3 million gallons during the second quarter 2021, an increase of 2%. Additionally, the retail segment generated higher fuel margins for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021 due to the segment having a higher proportion of company operated retail locations as compared to commission agent locations than during the second quarter 2021.

CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit and other revenue increased due to the increase in company operated sites driven by the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven, which occurred primarily during the third quarter 2021. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased from 26.5% to 27.3% with same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increasing approximately1% for the second quarter 2022 when compared to the second quarter 2021.

Divestment Activity

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, CrossAmerica sold five and nine properties for $2.3 million and $3.8 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $0.5 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, CrossAmerica had $626.6 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility and $159.0 million outstanding under its JKM Credit Facility. As of August 4, 2022, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $135.5 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, which excludes any pro forma EBITDA from CrossAmerica’s recent acquisition, was 4.5 times as of June 30, 2022, compared to 5.1 times as of December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facilities.

Distributions

On July 21, 2022, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner ("Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the second quarter 2022. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on August 10, 2022 to all unitholders of record as of August 3, 2022. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.

Conference Call

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,572 $ 7,648 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $542 and $458, respectively 48,456 33,331 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,194 1,149 Inventory 56,770 46,100 Assets held for sale 4,649 4,907 Other current assets 20,804 13,180 Total current assets 135,445 106,315 Property and equipment, net 745,594 755,454 Right-of-use assets, net 164,934 169,333 Intangible assets, net 100,232 114,187 Goodwill 99,409 100,464 Other assets 29,794 24,389 Total assets $ 1,275,408 $ 1,270,142 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations $ 5,575 $ 10,939 Current portion of operating lease obligations 35,212 34,832 Accounts payable 87,730 67,173 Accounts payable to related parties 7,581 7,679 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,121 20,682 Motor fuel and sales taxes payable 21,325 22,585 Total current liabilities 178,544 163,890 Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 788,199 810,635 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 135,328 140,149 Deferred tax liabilities, net 9,505 12,341 Asset retirement obligations 46,212 45,366 Other long-term liabilities 46,533 41,203 Total liabilities 1,204,321 1,213,584 Commitments and contingencies Preferred membership interests 24,993 — Equity: Common units—37,912,710 and 37,896,556 units issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 32,412 53,528 Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,682 3,030 Total equity 46,094 56,558 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,275,408 $ 1,270,142

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating revenues (a) $ 1,475,033 $ 859,334 $ 2,568,244 $ 1,516,618 Cost of sales (b) 1,386,088 794,240 2,400,469 1,396,656 Gross profit 88,945 65,094 167,775 119,962 Operating expenses: Operating expenses (c) 42,216 31,070 84,325 60,473 General and administrative expenses 5,680 6,876 12,163 14,526 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 19,919 19,583 40,194 37,614 Total operating expenses 67,815 57,529 136,682 112,613 (Loss) gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net (58 ) 597 (302 ) (51 ) Operating income 21,072 8,162 30,791 7,298 Other income, net 102 204 232 292 Interest expense (7,321 ) (3,870 ) (13,982 ) (7,367 ) Income before income taxes 13,853 4,496 17,041 223 Income tax benefit (113 ) (293 ) (1,972 ) (599 ) Net income 13,966 4,789 19,013 822 Accretion of preferred membership interests 563 — 563 — Net income available to limited partners $ 13,403 $ 4,789 $ 18,450 $ 822 Basic and diluted earnings per common unit $ 0.35 $ 0.13 $ 0.49 $ 0.02 Weighted-average limited partner units: Basic common units 37,912,710 37,874,868 37,906,463 37,872,079 Diluted common units 37,957,434 37,905,010 37,951,466 37,902,225 Supplemental information: (a) includes excise taxes of: $ 71,601 $ 50,047 $ 138,460 $ 93,753 (a) includes rent income of: 20,849 20,862 41,476 41,334 (b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion (b) includes rent expense of: 5,945 6,031 11,786 11,944 (c) includes rent expense of: 3,801 3,265 7,509 6,461

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Thousands of Dollars)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 19,013 $ 822 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 40,194 37,614 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,370 521 Credit loss expense 88 32 Deferred income tax benefit (2,836 ) (921 ) Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 954 754 Loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net 302 51 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (4,426 ) 2,141 Net cash provided by operating activities 54,659 41,014 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal payments received on notes receivable 66 85 Proceeds from sale of assets 3,793 5,600 Capital expenditures (16,403 ) (21,911 ) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,885 ) (4,166 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,429 ) (20,392 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 57,600 57,000 Repayments on revolving credit facilities (61,620 ) (36,399 ) Borrowings under the Term Loan Facility 1,120 — Repayments on the Term Loan Facility (24,600 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of preferred membership interests 24,430 — Payments of finance lease obligations (1,337 ) (1,287 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (6 ) — Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights (93 ) (63 ) Distributions paid on common units (39,800 ) (39,765 ) Net cash used in financing activities (44,306 ) (20,514 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,076 ) 108 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,648 513 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,572 $ 621

Segment Results

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit: Motor fuel–third party $ 19,034 $ 18,529 $ 35,219 $ 34,052 Motor fuel–intersegment and related party 21,467 11,961 38,086 17,690 Motor fuel gross profit 40,501 30,490 73,305 51,742 Rent gross profit 12,646 12,973 24,985 25,466 Other revenues 1,807 729 3,593 1,863 Total gross profit 54,954 44,192 101,883 79,071 Operating expenses (10,690 ) (10,948 ) (20,762 ) (20,922 ) Operating income $ 44,264 $ 33,244 $ 81,121 $ 58,149 Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (a) Motor fuel–third party Independent dealers (b) 637 675 637 675 Lessee dealers (c) 645 651 645 651 Total motor fuel distribution–third party sites 1,282 1,326 1,282 1,326 Motor fuel–intersegment and related party Commission agents (Retail segment) (c) 199 202 199 202 Company operated retail sites (Retail segment) (d) 253 152 253 152 Total motor fuel distribution–intersegment and

related party sites 452 354 452 354 Motor fuel distribution sites (average during the period): Motor fuel-third party distribution 1,289 1,328 1,295 1,333 Motor fuel-intersegment and related party distribution 454 353 454 355 Total motor fuel distribution sites 1,743 1,681 1,749 1,688 Volume of gallons distributed (in thousands) Third party 214,413 242,392 418,328 456,100 Intersegment and related party 128,425 89,233 244,754 167,305 Total volume of gallons distributed 342,838 331,625 663,082 623,405 Wholesale margin per gallon $ 0.118 $ 0.092 $ 0.111 $ 0.083

(a) In addition, as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to 15 and 14 sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.

(b) The decrease in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to loss of contracts, most of which were lower margin, partially offset by the increase in independent dealer sites as a result of the real estate rationalization effort and the resulting reclassification of the sites from a lessee dealer or commission site to an independent dealer site when CrossAmerica continues to supply the sites after divestiture.

(c) The decreases in the lessee dealer and commission agent site counts were primarily attributable to the real estate rationalization effort.

(d) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the 106 company operated sites from the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven, which occurred primarily during the third quarter 2021.

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit: Motor fuel $ 9,329 $ 4,937 $ 19,825 $ 10,370 Merchandise 20,165 11,969 36,847 22,333 Rent 2,258 1,858 4,705 3,924 Other revenue 3,194 2,311 6,282 4,170 Total gross profit 34,946 21,075 67,659 40,797 Operating expenses (31,526 ) (20,122 ) (63,563 ) (39,551 ) Operating income $ 3,420 $ 953 $ 4,096 $ 1,246 Retail sites (end of period): Commission agents (a) 199 202 199 202 Company operated retail sites(b) 253 152 253 152 Total system sites at the end of the period 452 354 452 354 Total system operating statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period 454 353 454 355 Volume of gallons sold 128,815 89,806 244,855 168,041 Commission agents statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period 200 203 200 204 Company operated retail site statistics: Average retail fuel sites during the period 254 150 254 151 Same store fuel volume (c) 45,078 44,340 83,721 80,578 Same store merchandise sales (c) $ 40,744 $ 42,017 $ 74,571 $ 76,877 Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes (c) $ 28,187 $ 27,952 $ 50,622 $ 50,295 Merchandise gross profit percentage 27.3 % 26.5 % 27.0 % 26.9 %

(a) The decrease in the commission site count was primarily attributable to the real estate rationalization effort.

(b) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the 106 company operated sites from the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven.

(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales includes store and cigarette sales and excludes branded food sales and other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (a) $ 13,966 $ 4,789 $ 19,013 $ 822 Interest expense 7,321 3,870 13,982 7,367 Income tax benefit (113 ) (293 ) (1,972 ) (599 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 19,919 19,583 40,194 37,614 EBITDA 41,093 27,949 71,217 45,204 Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 222 386 954 754 (Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net 58 (597 ) 302 51 Acquisition-related costs (b) 10 1,967 878 4,361 Adjusted EBITDA 41,383 29,705 73,351 50,370 Cash interest expense (6,631 ) (3,610 ) (12,612 ) (6,846 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (c) (1,663 ) (1,040 ) (3,217 ) (2,432 ) Current income tax expense (678 ) (50 ) (863 ) (334 ) Distributable Cash Flow $ 32,411 $ 25,005 $ 56,659 $ 40,758 Distributions paid 19,904 19,884 39,800 39,765 Distribution Coverage Ratio (d) 1.63x 1.26x 1.42x 1.02x

(a) Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, CrossAmerica reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income rather than to Net income available to limited partners. The difference between Net income and Net income available to limited partners is that, beginning in the second quarter of 2022, the accretion of preferred membership interests issued in late March 2022 is a deduction from Net income in computing Net income available to limited partners. Because Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess our financial performance, without regard to capital structure, CrossAmerica believes Adjusted EBITDA should be reconciled with Net Income, so that the calculation isn’t impacted by the accretion of preferred membership interests. This approach is comparable to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBIDTA to Net income available to limited partners in past periods, as the Partnership has not recorded accretion of preferred membership interests in past periods.

(b) Relates to certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain purchase accounting adjustments associated with recently acquired businesses.

(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica’s long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.

(d) In 2022, CrossAmerica updated its calculation of its Distribution Coverage Ratio to divide Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid, whereas in prior periods, the Distribution Coverage Ratio was calculated as Distributable Cash Flow divided by the weighted-average diluted common units and then divided that result by distributions paid per limited partner unit.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,750 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,150 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com .

