|
12.10.2023 22:15:00
CrossAmerica Partners to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on November 7
Allentown, PA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners to Announce
Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on November 7
ALLENTOWN, PA, October 12, 2023 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call numbers are 888-886-7786 or 416-764-8658 and the passcode for both is 83482565. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). To listen to the audio webcast, go to https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations.
After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.
About CrossAmerica Partners LP
CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,700 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Randy Palmer, 610-625-8000
rpalmer@caplp.com
