CrossFit Names Former Nike Executive Jason Dunlop as President

BOULDER, Colo., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit LLC today announced the appointment of former Nike executive Jason Dunlop to the new role of President. Dunlop, a seasoned business leader who also held senior roles at Starbucks and The Gap, will help accelerate CrossFit's global growth.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jason as my partner in leading CrossFit towards our goal of transforming 100 million lives," said Eric Roza, CEO of CrossFit. "Jason's expertise leading the hypergrowth of some of the world's leading brands across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will be a powerful driver for achieving CrossFit's mission."

As the executive responsible for Nike's Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) business across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Dunlop directed Nike store growth and digital expansion by focusing on consumers and his team, helping position Nike as the leading sports brand across the region.

As President of CrossFit, Dunlop will partner with Roza to capitalize on CrossFit's broad worldwide opportunities, including the continued growth of the CrossFit gym network outside the US, which already accounts for nearly half of CrossFit's 12,000 affiliates; the expansion of CrossFit's education and training programs; new product launches like CrossFit Affiliate Programming (CAP) and OnRamp; and the global growth of the sport of CrossFit, highlighted by events like the CrossFit Open and CrossFit Games.

"Through its passionate community and proven ability to transform lives, CrossFit has come a long way from its humble roots, but it has barely begun to tap its unlimited global potential," said Dunlop. "I am confident that we can build CrossFit into an iconic worldwide brand on par with Nike and Starbucks, and I am as excited today to join the CrossFit community as I was five years ago when I first walked into a CrossFit box and felt that sense of community, inclusivity, and mission."

In addition to Nike, Dunlop has also served in senior roles with Starbucks, Canada Goose, Waterstones, The Body Shop, Marks & Spencer, and The Gap. As COO of Starbucks for EMEA, he was responsible for all aspects of the brand's retail operations across the 2,750 stores and 41 countries that comprise the company's EMEA business.

