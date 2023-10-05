Crossing the cape of two gigawatts in operation, following the full commissioning of a new wind farm in France

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has seen its installed capacity exceed two gigawatts, thanks to the commissioning of the Sud Vannier wind farm (23.6 megawatts) in France.

"Following on the SSM3-6 solar power plant, which reached full capacity at the beginning of the month with 260 megawatts fed into the grid, it is now the turn of the Sud Vannier wind farm to reach full capacity. We are very pleased to announce that our fleet of operating power stations has now passed the two-gigawatt mark, a 3-fold increase since we set the target of 2023 in 2019, and 19% growth since June 30th. I would like to thank all the development, construction, operation and support teams who have achieved this performance over the last four years.”, says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Following the launch of construction in October 2021 and the start of production in April 2023, the Sud-Vannier wind farm in the Haute-Marne region of France, about 25 kilometres south-east of the town of Langres and 65 kilometres north-east of the town of Dijon, is now fully operational. It will supply Leroy Merlin with renewable electricity as part of the first corporate PPA wind farm ever signed in France1 for a new asset.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2023 turnover, on October 25, 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1?GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Seitsei Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





1 A corporate PPA is a long-term contract, in this case for 23 years, for the sale of renewable electricity directly from the producer, in this case Voltalia, to the end consumer, in this case Leroy Merlin. See the press release dated 21 February 2023.

