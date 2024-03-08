Crossject gender equality score reaches 96/100 in 2024





Dijon, France, March 8, 2024 – 7:30 pm CET -- CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing needle-free auto-injectors for emergency situations, today announces its EU Gender Equality Index score reached 96/100 for 2024, marking the third successive year it has been above 90%.

The Gender Equality Index is a tool to measure the progress of gender equality in the EU, giving more visibility to areas that need improvement and ultimately supporting policy makers to design more effective gender equality measures. It is assessed by a score from 1 to 100, with 100 meaning full equality between women and men.

"We are very proud to reach a record score for gender equality, which is a very important area for Crossject as a maturing public company, in 2024. This reinforces Crossject’s commitment to being a responsible and sustainable company, adding to significant improvements in our Gaïa rating for environment, social and governance performance,” said Patrick Alexandre, CEO of Crossject.

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com) is an emerging specialty pharma company. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it was awarded a $60 million contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company’s award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma attacks.

