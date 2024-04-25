25.04.2024 07:32:29

Crossject reports audited financial results for 2023


Dijon, France April 25, 2024 -- CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharmaceuticals company developing products for emergency situations harnessing its proprietary needle-free auto-injectors technology platform ZENEO®, reports its audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023. These results are now available on the Company’s website.

Key financial information as of December 31, 2023

Crossject’s financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023 have now been fully audited with a minor change of -0.17 M€ compared to the previous report, released on March 29 and available here.

All reports relating to financials for the year 2023 will be available on the Crossject website from April 30 and are also presented in the appendices below.

The table below summarizes our income statement for the years ending 31 December 2023 and 2022:

€ thousands, as of 31 December20232022
Operating income12 8269 718
Operating expenses-24 626-23 005
Purchase of raw material and supplies-1 595-498
Other purchases and external expenses-8 869-8 116
Personal expenses-7 713-7 424
Taxes and duties-267-176
Depreciation, amortisation and provision-5 688-6 358
Other expenses-494-433
Operating profit/loss-11 800-13 288
Financial income/expense-497-319
Exceptional income/expense791228
Corporate tax2 8672 222
Net profit/loss-8 638-11 157

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com) is an emerging specialty pharma company developing products for emergencies harnessing its proprietary needle-free auto-injector technology ZENEO. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company’s award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma attacks.

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Natasha Drapeau
Cohesion Bureau
+41 76 823 75 27
natasha.drapeau@cohesionbureau.com

Media
Sophie Baumont
Cohesion Bureau
+33 6 27 74 74 49
sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com





 

APPENDICES

INCOME STATEMENT (in K€)31/12/202331/12/2022VARIATION
 
Revenue145954-809
Stored production591348243
Capitalised production3 5946 104-2 510
Subsidies1335128
Reversals of provisions and transfers of expenses2 6324452 187
Other income6 2311 8614 370
Operating income13 3269 7173 609
Purchases of raw materials and other supplies1 6251 002623
Change in inventory (raw materials and other supplies)-29-505476
Other purchases and external expenses8 8698 115754
Taxes and duties26717790
Personnel expenses7 7147 425289
Depreciation, amortisation4 5045 263-759
Other provisions1 6821 095587
Other expenses49443361
Operating expenses25 12623 0052 121
Operating profit/loss-11 800-13 2881 488
Financial income/expense-497-319-178
Exceptional income/expense791228563
Research Tax Credit2 8672 222645
Net profit/loss-8 638-11 1572 519


BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES (in k€)31/12/202331/12/2022VARIATION
CAPITAUX PROPRES
Capital3 6763 65224
Share premium78518 312-17 527
Retained earnings-1 757-8 7867 029
Profit/loss for the year-8 638-11 1572 519
Investment subsidies6656650
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EUITY-5 2692 686-7 955
Conditional advances7 0607 476-416
Provision for contingencies and charges6941 420-726
BORROWINGS AND DEBT
Bonds18355-337
Loans16 17111 0485 123
Miscellaneous2 7322 72210
Debts - Trade payables4 3233 523800
Total tax ans social security liabilities2 1491 833316
Debts on fixed assets821 764-1 682
Deffered income68132649
TOTAL DEBT26 15621 2774 879
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES28 64132 859-4 218


BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS (in K€)31/12/202331/12/2022VARIATION
FIXED ASSETS
R&D10 73010 69139
Patent and Trademarks000
Other intangible assets000
Land1489-75
Property, plant and equipment2 7365 085-2 350
Assets under construction2 9422 492450
Financial assets1 544672872
TOTAL FIXED ASSETS17 96619 029-1 064
CURRENT ASSETS
Raw materials, other supplies1 6491 416232,6
Work in process1 485588897
Advances ans prepayments received on order in progress187345-158
Trade and related receivables2 0797261353
State and other reveivables2 5122 45062
Marketable securities000
Available cash2 3047 769-5465
Prepaid / deferred expenses459536-76,6
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS10 67513 830-3 155
TOTAL ASSETS28 64132 859-4 219


BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES (in k€)31/12/202331/12/2022VARIATION
CAPITAUX PROPRES
Capital3 6763 65224
Share premium78518 312-17 527
Regulated reserve000
Retained earnings-1 757-8 7867 029
Profit/loss for the year-8 638-11 1572 519
Investment subsidies6656650
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EUITY-5 2692 686-7 955
Conditional advances7 0607 476-416
Provision for contingencies and charges6941 420-726
BORROWINGS AND DEBT
Bonds18355-337
Loans16 17111 0485 123
Miscellaneous2 7322 72210
Debts - Trade payables4 3233 523800
Total tax ans social security liabilities2 1491 833316
Debts on fixed assets821 764-1 682
Deffered income68132649
TOTAL DEBT26 15621 2774 879
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES28 64132 859-4 218
CASH FLOW STATEMENT (IN K€)31/12/202331/12/2022  
     
     
Net profit / loss - 8 638 - 11 157   
       Depreciation, amortisation and provision3 0915 705  
       Capital gains on disposal, net of tax              541  
       Other income and expenses calculated

- 28- 28  
Cashflow from operations - 5 521 - 5 479   


Change in working capital requirements

- 680399  
(1) Net cash generated by / (used in) operating activities - 6 201 - 5 080   
Acquisition of fixed assets- 6 403- 6 778  
Cession d'immobilisation3 767               0      
(2) Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities - 2 636 - 6 778   
     Capital increase134 089  
Exercice of warrants3333 003  
Loans8 0904 000  
Repayment of borrowings- 3 396- 969  
Debts on fixed assets- 1 682- 483  
(3) Net cash generated by / (used in) financing activities           3 358 9 640   
     
Change in cash and cash equivalents (1)+(2)+(3) - 5 479 - 2 218   
     
Opening Cash position7 7709 983  
Closing Cash position2 2917 770  


Attachment


