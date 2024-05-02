|
02.05.2024 17:30:00
Crossject signs a geographic extension of ZEPIZURE® commercialization agreement in Europe
Extended contract now covers a total of 11 European countries
Crossject will receive milestone payments of up to €1 million in total, upon marketing authorizations
Crossject will sell ZEPIZURE® to the partner with a markup that is a share of the gross margin
Dijon, France May 02, 2024 -530 pm CET -- CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing needle-free auto-injectors for emergency situations, announces it has extended the geographic coverage of its 22nd December 2023 commercialization agreement with an undisclosed partner for its innovative rescue therapy for epileptic seizures ZEPIZURE®, previously known as ZENEO® Midazolam.
The extended contract now covers a total of 11 European countries.
As a reminder, under the terms of the agreement, Crossject will receive milestone payments of up to €1 million in total, upon marketing authorizations granted in the territories. Crossject will sell ZEPIZURE® to the partner with a markup that is a share of the gross margin (net sales from the partner into the markets minus cost of goods).
Crossject covers regulatory development costs and owns potential marketing authorizations, while Crossject’s partner controls and is responsible for all commercial costs.
Crossject had a previous agreement for Germany executed in June 2019 that was terminated without any claim.
About Crossject
Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com) is an emerging specialty pharma company. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy previously known as ZENEO® Midazolam, for which it was awarded a $60 million contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company’s award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma attacks.
For further information, please contact:
|Investors
Natasha Drapeau
Cohesion Bureau
+41 76 823 75 27
natasha.drapeau@cohesionbureau.com
|Media
Sophie Baumont
Cohesion Bureau
+33 6 27 74 74 49
sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com
Attachment
