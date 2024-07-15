Crossject to attend H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference



Dijon, France, July 15th 2024, 07:30 CET -- CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company in advanced phases of development and registration for ZEPIZURE®, its emergency treatment for the management of epileptic crises based on its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO®, announces it will attend the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place in New York September 9-11, 2024.

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com) is an emerging specialty pharma company

based in France and the U.S. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an

epileptic rescue therapy, for which it was awarded a $60 million contract with the U.S.

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company’s award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular

injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development

include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma

attacks.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Natasha Drapeau

Cohesion Bureau

+41 76 823 75 27

natasha.drapeau@cohesionbureau.com



Media

Sophie Baumont

Cohesion Bureau

+33 6 27 74 74 49

sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com





