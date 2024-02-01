|
Crossject to host a business briefing on commercial strategy on February 6 at 17:30 CET
Dijon, France, February 1, 2024 -- 18:15 CET - CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing needle-free auto-injectors for emergency situations, will hold a conference call on its commercial strategy in the U.S. and Europe on February 6, 2024 at 17:30 CET. The presentation will be held in English.
Patrick Alexandre, Crossject’s CEO and Executive Chairman, and Olivier Gire, COO of Specialty Pharma, will provide a business update following the January 4th announcement about entering into a strategic partnership with Syneos Health, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, to prepare for the commercial launch of Crossject’s ZEPIZURE® innovative rescue therapy for epileptic seizures in the U.S.
The leadership will also provide a general business update and discuss the Company’s progress towards its strategic objectives.
To register for the webcast, please use the following details:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NcTN4As6R0i483uALLXFgw
Webcast recording will be available after the event.
About Crossject
Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com) is an emerging specialty pharma company based in France and the U.S. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an
epileptic rescue therapy, for which it was awarded a $60 million contract with the U.S.
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company’s award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular
injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development
include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma
attacks.
For further information, please contact:
|Investors
Natasha Drapeau
Cohesion Bureau
+41 76 823 75 27
natasha.drapeau@cohesionbureau.com
|Media
Sophie Baumont
Cohesion Bureau
+33 6 27 74 74 49
sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com
