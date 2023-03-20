|
20.03.2023 11:00:00
Crossroads Impact Corp Releases its Social Impact Report, Details $250M-Plus Increase in ESG Loans
Report highlights the impact Crossroads, its subsidiaries and partner companies had through 2022
DALLAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Impact Corp, a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, today released its annual social impact report, Strengthening Communities by Transforming Local Economies.
"We are proud of the impact loans and investments we and our partner companies have made. This represents a more than $250 million year-over-year increase in environmental and social loans, and equates to real, measurable change for those making the greatest difference in our communities," said Eric Donnelly, CEO of Crossroads Impact Corp. "Our social impact report provides a roadmap to further our mission of making effectual contributions to and impactful change in the businesses we support."
The annual report can be viewed in full here.
About Crossroads Impact Corp
Crossroads Impact Corp's (OTCQX: CRSS) mission is to promote economic vitality through community development and equitable access to capital; harnessing the power for good to tackle systemic issues within underserved communities. Building on our history of serving minority individuals and small businesses through environmental and responsible social lending, we look to be the leader in providing innovative and sustainable lending solutions.
For information, contact
Andy Boian
dovetail solutions
303.868.0085 office
415.404.2539 cell
aboian@dovetailsolutions.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossroads-impact-corp-releases-its-social-impact-report-details-250m-plus-increase-in-esg-loans-301774504.html
SOURCE Crossroads Impact Corp
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Crossroads Systems Inc (New) Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Crossroads Systems Inc (New) Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Crossroads Systems Inc (New) Registered Shs
|6,65
|-10,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX dreht trotz CS-Übernahme letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- Verluste zum Handelsende an Asiens Börsen
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der ATX drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.