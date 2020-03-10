CrowdStreet Awarded as One of Forbes' Best Startup Employers 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdStreet, Inc. ("CrowdStreet"), a technology provider with an online marketplace for direct equity investment in commercial real estate (CRE), today announced it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for 2020. More than 10,000 companies were initially considered for the recognition, and of those companies, 2,500 qualified for in-depth analysis and only 500 are being recognized.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 10, 2020 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website . Forbes and Statista analyzed more than seven million data points to identify the top Startup employers. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the evaluation:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on Average Length of Employment, Employee Ratings, and Quantity of Ratings.

Employer Reputation: a measurement of social media success; company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: extensive metric calculations were evaluated including Website Traffic, Job Openings, Headcount Information, and Funding Information.

The recognition comes on the heels of the Portland-based technology platform announcing it had crossed the $1 billion investment threshold in commercial real estate deals made by individual investors. The company also announced that CrowdStreet sponsors had distributed more than $100 million in returns since the CrowdStreet Marketplace launched in 2014, as reported to the company by sponsors.

CrowdStreet currently has 110 employees, growing 168% from 2018. The company plans to expand its team in 2020 across several departments including Capital Markets, Engineering, Finance & Operations, Investments, Legal, Marketing and Marketplace services. For more information on career opportunities, visit https://www.crowdstreet.com/careers/#job-board .

"Members of the CrowdStreet team represent some of the most talented and passionate individuals in the business, all committed to helping drive the democratization of investing in commercial real estate," said Gaylyn Sher-Jan, Chief People Office of CrowdStreet. "We prioritize our people and ensure that as the business grows we are able to maintain the culture that so many of our employees sought out when they joined our team. We're honored to accept this award and look forward to the continued growth of our team and business."

