CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, connecting their platforms to enhance security from the device to the network, accelerate Security Operations Center (SOC) transformation, and stop breaches at scale. Now combining cloud-native, market-leading Zero Trust protection and connectivity from Cloudflare One™ with best-in-class AI-native cybersecurity from CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM on the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform, joint channel partners can drive vendor consolidation while reducing cost and operational complexity for customers worldwide.

Today’s adversaries are moving faster than ever across growing threat vectors. Organizations are attempting to manage an array of cybersecurity tools and alerts, and as a result are facing complex, if not already compromised, internal networks. According to Gartner®, "The challenge is intensified by the growing arsenal of security tools designed to address individual security threats in isolation. This drives up the complexity of evaluating, managing and integrating these tools as part of a coherent security strategy.”1 It’s critical for organizations across all sectors to have an AI-powered cybersecurity platform that connects remote users, offices, and data centers to converge data, security, and IT, with workflow automation to stop adversaries from moving laterally and further into systems.

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare are leveraging channel partnerships to deliver a fully integrated solution to global customers from a single API. The powerful combination of cybersecurity from the Falcon platform with Zero Trust protection from Cloudflare delivers the full-scope capabilities SOC teams need to detect and respond to attacks across network, devices, endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications.

"CrowdStrike revolutionized cybersecurity with a modern, AI-native platform focused on stopping the breach. Our ability to execute on this mission and continually innovate across critical areas of enterprise risk is why we’re recognized as cybersecurity’s born in the cloud leader by industry analysts and customers,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. "The rich dataset from our Falcon platform paired with Cloudflare’s robust Zero Trust capabilities provides unprecedented value for global customers. Together, we are converging two of the most critical pieces of the risk management puzzle that organizations of every size must address in order to combat today’s growing threats.”

"It’s becoming too complex for enterprises to effectively and efficiently manage risk posture with today’s expanding threat landscape. There is a significant need for organizations to enforce holistic and robust protections across their networks as attack vectors are only growing in size and sophistication,” said Grant Bourzikas, Chief Security Officer at Cloudflare. "We have already seen organizations simultaneously adopting both Cloudflare and CrowdStrike; now, this partnership makes it simple for customers to reap the benefits of the industry’s leading cybersecurity providers, to enforce best-of-breed security across organizations.”

Combining Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud and infrastructure network, one of the largest and most interconnected in the world — alongside CrowdStrike’s market-leading cybersecurity platform — organizations can now easily achieve visibility into risk signals and stop breaches. For more information on the CrowdStrike + Cloudflare partnership, visit this page.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data. Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities. Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

1 Source: Securing Hybrid Work: Adopting the Right Workspace Security Strategy, Gartner, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Peter Firstbrook, Chris Silva, 21 May 2024

