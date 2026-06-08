CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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09.06.2026 01:36:00
CrowdStrike Beat Earnings, Raised Guidance, and Announced a 4-for-1 Stock Split. So, Why Did the Stock Fall?
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) gave investors plenty to cheer when it reported its fiscal first quarter of 2027 results (the period ended April 30, 2026) last week. The cybersecurity company grew revenue 26%, lifted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share by about 50%, raised its full-year outlook, and announced its first-ever stock split.And yet the stock fell about 10% in the days that followed.That reaction may look strange for a quarter this strong. But it makes more sense, though, once investors account for one more factor: high expectations. The stock had climbed to an all-time high on June 1, capping a seemingly vertical run, leaving expectations heading into the report sky high. When one closely watched demand figure grew more slowly than revenue, that was enough to send shares lower.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CrowdStrike
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08.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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04.06.26
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04.06.26
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04.06.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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04.06.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
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04.06.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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02.06.26
|Ausblick: CrowdStrike präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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29.05.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)