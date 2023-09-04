|
04.09.2023 14:30:00
CrowdStrike Boosts Its Profitable Growth Outlook: Time to Buy This Cybersecurity Leader?
Shares of endpoint security platform CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) have been in rally mode in 2023, and for good reason. As the company just demonstrated during its second quarter fiscal 2024 (the three months ended in July 2023), it's still growing fast and notching increases in profitability. That's exactly what investors are looking for these days in the wake of the pandemic and slowing economic growth. But there are other factors to consider for CrowdStrike as artificial intelligence and consolidation of software vendors become top priorities in the business world. The company is in tip-top shape to deliver the goods, to customers and shareholders alike. CrowdStrike reported second-quarter revenue and adjusted profitability above the guidance it provided three months ago. Revenue increased 37% year over year, and the loss from operations under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) narrowed to just $15.4 million, or an operating profit of $156 million on an adjusted basis. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
