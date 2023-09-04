Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.09.2023 14:30:00

CrowdStrike Boosts Its Profitable Growth Outlook: Time to Buy This Cybersecurity Leader?

Shares of endpoint security platform CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) have been in rally mode in 2023, and for good reason. As the company just demonstrated during its second quarter fiscal 2024 (the three months ended in July 2023), it's still growing fast and notching increases in profitability. That's exactly what investors are looking for these days in the wake of the pandemic and slowing economic growth. But there are other factors to consider for CrowdStrike as artificial intelligence and consolidation of software vendors become top priorities in the business world. The company is in tip-top shape to deliver the goods, to customers and shareholders alike. CrowdStrike reported second-quarter revenue and adjusted profitability above the guidance it provided three months ago. Revenue increased 37% year over year, and the loss from operations under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) narrowed to just $15.4 million, or an operating profit of $156 million on an adjusted basis. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CrowdStrikemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CrowdStrikemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CrowdStrike 153,02 1,70% CrowdStrike

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Belastende Konjunkturdaten aus China: ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Verlusten freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex musste am zweiten Handelstag der Woche leichte Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street geht es am Dienstag leicht abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen