|
03.06.2022 13:43:31
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat: The Stock's Dip Is a Buying Opportunity
Due to a tough macroeconomic environment, many tech stocks have taken a beating in recent months. But that didn't stop CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) from delivering exceptional results in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended April 30, 2022). The company beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines, and management raised full-year guidance.Even so, the stock fell more than 2% after hours, and shares currently trade 41% off their all-time high. Given CrowdStrike's momentum and the critical nature of cybersecurity, this looks like a buying opportunity.Here's what you should know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!