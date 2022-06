CrowdStrike Earnings Beat: The Stock's Dip Is a Buying Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Due to a tough macroeconomic environment, many tech stocks have taken a beating in recent months. But that didn't stop CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) from delivering exceptional results in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended April 30, 2022). The company beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines, and management raised full-year guidance.Even so, the stock fell more than 2% after hours, and shares currently trade 41% off their all-time high. Given CrowdStrike's momentum and the critical nature of cybersecurity, this looks like a buying opportunity.Here's what you should know.Continue reading