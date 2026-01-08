CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
|
08.01.2026 16:22:58
CrowdStrike Holdings To Buy SGNL To Strengthen Agentic Identity Security
(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Thursday announced its decision to acquire Palo Alto, California-based SGNL in a deal to be paid predominantly in cash and includes a portion to be delivered in the form of stock.
With this acquisition, CrowdStrike plans to extend dynamic authorization across SaaS and hyperscaler cloud access layers, with enhanced agentic identity security.
Along with the company's Falcon platform, SGNL will continuously evaluate identity, device, and behavior to dynamically grant, deny, or revoke access as conditions change, eliminating standing privilege access across every identity and environment.
The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike's first quarter of fiscal year 2027.
Currently, CrowdStrike's stock is trading at $467.84, down 2.37 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CrowdStrike
|
07.01.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Handel in New York: mittags Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Zum Start des Mittwochshandels Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
24.12.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
09.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
09.12.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|CrowdStrike-Aktie nach überzeugenden Zahlen höher (finanzen.at)