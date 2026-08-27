CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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27.08.2026 09:21:21
CrowdStrike Holdings Turns To Profit In Q2, Raises FY27 Guidance; Shares Up
(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), a cybersecurity solution provider, reported a profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to a loss in the same quarter last year, mainly due to significantly higher revenue.
Furthermore, the company issued guidance for the third quarter and raised its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings and revenues, with adjusted earnings per share reflecting higher share count.
On the Nasdaq in the overnight activity, the shares were trading 9.38 percent higher at $206.93, after closing Wednesday's trading 2.05 percent up.
Net income attributable to the company was $5.31 million or $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $70.15 million or $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted net income rose to $322.90 million or $0.31 per share from $237.36 million or $0.23 per share in the previous year.
Adjusted income from operations went up to $371.65 million from $254.95 million a year ago.
Total revenue for the period climbed 26 percent to $1.470 billion from $1.168 billion in the prior year.
Annual recurring revenue or ARR grew 25 percent year-over-year to $5.84 billion as of July 31.
Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company expects total revenue between $1.523 billion and $1.529 billion, adjusted income from operations between $372.7 million and $375.9 million, adjusted net income between $325.4 million and $327.9 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.31 per share.
Further, for the full year of 2027, the company raised its total revenue guidance range to $5.991 billion - $6.011 billion, from the previous range of $5.914 billion - $5.958 billion.
For the adjusted income from operations, the guidance range was raised to $1.497 billion - $1.508 billion from the previous range of $1.452 billion - $1.480 billion.
For the adjusted net income, the guidance range was raised to $1.302 billion - $1.311 billion, from the previous range of $1.263 billion - $1.285 billion.
Adjusted earnings per share are now projected to be $1.25 - $1.26 per share, based on 1.044 billion share count, while previous outlook range was $4.88 - $4.96, based on 259 million share count.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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|CrowdStrike
|195,04
|20,54%
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