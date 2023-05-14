|
CrowdStrike Is the Best Cybersecurity Stock to Buy Now for 1 Simple Reason: AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have quickly become part of the everyday vernacular since the launch of the generative chatbot ChatGPT. But what exactly are AI and ML? In a nutshell, it refers to computers using data to improve tasks. The tech covers far-reaching applications from familiar chatbots to futuristic autonomous vehicles. Cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has leveraged this technology for years.Cyber attacks cost businesses and governments billions of dollars each year, and the attacks are often sophisticated and constantly evolving. CrowdStrike's cloud-based Falcon platform analyzes trillions of bits of data daily. Then machine learning uses the data to optimize protection. Cyberattacks will become faster and more advanced with AI, so demand for CrowdStrike's platform will only increase.CrowdStrike is the market leader in endpoint protection. It also offers services in threat intelligence, incident response, security operations, cloud security, and others. The continued migration of businesses to cloud-based models is another growth opportunity. In total, CrowdStrike expects to have an addressable market approaching $100 billion by 2025. Continue reading
