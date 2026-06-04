CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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04.06.2026 03:08:04
CrowdStrike Just Announced a 4-for-1 Stock Split and Robust Results. Is the Stock a Buy?
There's no denying the ongoing threat of cybersecurity attacks. The global average cost of a data breach in 2025 was $4.44 million, according to a report by IBM, and the threat grows with each passing year. Add to that the threat of hackers deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to gain access, and the stakes have never been higher. Cybersecurity has become a crucial consideration for every business -- and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of the undisputed leaders in the field.The company's track record of consistent execution and strong business performance has fueled an impressive ascent. CrowdStrike stock has gained 394% over the past three years (as of this writing), driven by strong revenue and profit growth, thanks to growing demand for its cybersecurity solutions. In fact, since CrowdStrike's initial public offering (IPO) in mid-2019, the stock has soared from a debut price of $34 to more than $747, representing gains of 2,097%. On Wednesday, in conjunction with its quarterly financial report, CrowdStrike announced plans for its first-ever stock split. This revelation has prompted investors to take a fresh look at the stock. Let's take a look to see what it means for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CrowdStrike
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02.06.26
|Ausblick: CrowdStrike präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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29.05.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Freitagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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19.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CrowdStrike verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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07.05.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CrowdStrike
|571,80
|-11,22%