CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
|
23.07.2026 13:06:00
CrowdStrike Just Became Wall Street's Newest Stock-Split Stock, but Something More "Magnificent" May Be Next
Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't the only catalyst powering the broader market to new heights. Investor euphoria for high-profile stock splits has also provided a tailwind for Wall Street.Though stock splits come in two varieties (forward and reverse), investors have flocked to companies undertaking forward splits, which make shares more nominally affordable for retail investors. AI cybersecurity solutions provider CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) became the latest high-flying company to split its shares three weeks ago. But something even more "magnificent" may be waiting in the wings, courtesy of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CrowdStrike
|
23.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt nachmittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26