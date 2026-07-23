CrowdStrike Aktie

CrowdStrike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053

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23.07.2026 13:06:00

CrowdStrike Just Became Wall Street's Newest Stock-Split Stock, but Something More "Magnificent" May Be Next

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't the only catalyst powering the broader market to new heights. Investor euphoria for high-profile stock splits has also provided a tailwind for Wall Street.Though stock splits come in two varieties (forward and reverse), investors have flocked to companies undertaking forward splits, which make shares more nominally affordable for retail investors. AI cybersecurity solutions provider CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) became the latest high-flying company to split its shares three weeks ago. But something even more "magnificent" may be waiting in the wings, courtesy of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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