CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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12.07.2026 00:10:00
CrowdStrike Just Completed a Stock Split. Is the Stock a Buy Now?
CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been a winner for investors in recent years -- over the past three, it's soared more than 400%. This is as the cybersecurity giant has increased revenue and benefited from renewed interest in keeping systems, networks, and data safe. In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is more regularly used, threats are multiplying, and customers are turning to CrowdStrike for protection.The company also demonstrated its strength and the fidelity of its customers by facing an enormous challenge two years ago -- the world's biggest information technology outage -- and going on to grow. CrowdStrike recently announced record new annual recurring revenue and record free cash flow. So it's no surprise that CrowdStrike stock continued its gains into this year and now is up 69% for 2026. With a stock price trading at more than $700 just a few months ago, the company announced a stock split -- a move to bring down the per-share price -- and completed the operation at the start of this month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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