17.04.2023 13:08:00
CrowdStrike Marches Ahead in This Multitrillion-Dollar Industry: What It Means for Investors
On April 11, cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) introduced what it says is an unprecedented product. The company is frequently referred to as an endpoint detection and response (EDR) platform, although management equally talks about extended detection and response (XDR) -- more on that in a moment. And now, CrowdStrike is bringing its expertise to the Internet of Things (IoT).According to management, CrowdStrike is the first company to offer a purpose-built XDR cybersecurity product for IoT. Here's what that means for investors.At one point, "the IoT" was as buzz-worthy among investors as terms like the metaverse and artificial intelligence are today. While the buzz has now faded, the IoT market is still alive and well.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
