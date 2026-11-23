(RTTNews) - Cybersecurity tech firm CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Monday announced its agreement to acquire cloud security platform Zscaler, Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at about $43.9 billion. The news comes as CrowdStrike recorded a turnaround in its third quarter with increased revenues and raised fiscal 2027 view, while Zscaler generated wider first-quarter net loss and narrower pre-tax loss amid revenue growth.

Following the announcement, Zscaler shares were trading 20.45 percent higher at $234.68 in pre-market activity on Nasdaq, while CrowdStrike shares were losing 8.02 percent, trading at $211.04.

Acquisition

With Zscaler, CrowdStrike expects to enter network security, cybersecurity's largest single addressable market segment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike for each Zscaler share they own. The offer values Zscaler share at approximately $260.41, about 34 percent premium to its November 20 closing price.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike's fiscal 2028.

Following completion of the transaction, existing CrowdStrike shareholders are expected to own approximately 84.1 percent of the combined company, while Zscaler shareholders will hold the remaining 15.9 percent.

After closing, CrowdStrike plans to unite endpoint security with Zero Trust SASE to create a unified cybersecurity platform.

CrowdStrike secures the endpoint, the workload, the identity, and the data, while Zscaler secures the connections between them.

CrowdStrike said the deal will combine its endpoint security capabilities with Zscaler's Zero Trust network security platform to create a unified cybersecurity platform.

George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike, said, "Security used to be about keeping the adversary out. Today, safety is required to let AI in. ... With Zscaler, we're building cybersecurity's operating system: a single control plane to deploy AI, control AI, and enable any agentic application to run safely. We see a path to become the largest AI safety and security company the world has ever seen."

CrowdStrike expects to generate annualized revenue synergies of approximately $1 billion within 30 months of closing and annualized cost synergies of $500 million within 18 to 24 months.

CrowdStrike expects the acquisition to expand its total addressable market by more than $185 billion by 2029. The combined company is expected to have more than $10 billion in annual recurring revenue at closing.

Following the completion of the deal, Zscaler founder, Chairman and CEO Jay Chaudhry will continue to lead the Zscaler business and join CrowdStrike's Board.

CrowdStrike Q3 Results

In the third quarter, CrowdStrike's net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $24.86 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $26.78 million or $0.03 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $354.9 million or $0.34 per share, compared to $245.4 million or $0.24 per share a year ago.

Total revenue was $1.58 billion, a 28 percent increase from $1.23 billion last year. Subscription revenue was $1.50 billion, a 29 percent increase year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR grew 27 percent year-over-year to $6.26 billion.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted net income between $380.3 million and $383.0 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $$0.36 per share, and total revenue between $1.638 billion and $1.644 billion.

Further, for the full year of 2027, the company now projects adjusted net income between $1.342 billion - $1.344 billion or $1.28 per share. The previous outlook was adjusted net income of $1.302 billion - $1.311 billion and earnings per share of $1.25 - $1.26.

Total revenue guidance range has been raised to $6.078 billion to $6.084 billion from previous outlook of $5.991 billion - $6.011 billion.

Zscaler Q1 Results

Zscaler, in its first quarter, reported that net loss widened to $27.44 million from loss of $11.62 million a year ago on higher tax expense. Loss per share was $0.17, compared to loss of $0.07 a year ago.

Adjusted net income, however, was $208.4 million or $1.23 per share, compared to $159.5 million or $0.96 per share last year.

Loss before income taxes narrowed to $1.66 million from loss of $8.37 million a year ago.

Loss from operations was $33.24 million, narrower than loss of $36.36 million in the prior year.

Revenue grew 20 percent to $949.33 million from $788.11 million last year.

Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR grew 21 percent to $3.882 billion from $3.204 billion a year ago.

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