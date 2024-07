CrowdStrike Shares Plunge on a Major Outage. Is This a Golden Opportunity to Buy the Stock?

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) sank after the cybersecurity company experienced a major outage that caused disruptions to businesses around the globe. Nonetheless, the stock is still up more than 70% over the past year.Let's take a look at the recent outage, the impact it could have on the company moving forward, and whether the dip is a buying opportunity.The CrowdStrike-related outage stemmed from a bug in a software update the company pushed out. The crash impacted millions of Microsoft Windows devices worldwide, causing Windows-based computers and tablets to crash. The outage impacted numerous industries from governments, to banks, to airlines, which had to cancel flights. Apple and Linux-run devices were not impacted.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool